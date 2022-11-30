Millville has 'look of a state championship team'

Kevin Smith could have predicted it.

The Ocean City High School football coach and his players suffered a 41-7 loss to Millville on Oct. 14. The Thunderbolts scored 21 first-quarter points and, like all season, displayed their explosiveness.

"Absolutely," Smith said of the possibility of Millville winning a state championship. "They're really talented on both sides of the ball and extremely fast and very physical upfront."

His instincts were right.

Millville will play Northern Highlands for the inaugural state Group IV title game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University. The Thunderbolts (11-2) captured the South Jersey Group IV championship for the second straight season on Nov. 11. Last season, Millville won the South/Central Group IV Region title, the same round as this year's state semifinal.

"They get a lot of attention for being good on the outside with some of their skill guys who got some big scholarship offers and things like that, but what I think the thing that makes them really hard is that they are good inside, too," Smith said. "So, you don't really have a distinct place where you have an advantage against them."

When Millville is on offense, the Thunderbolts can score on any play and in any situation, Smith said. The coach added Millville is very fast and, as a defense, has to try to make the Thunderbolts drive the field rather than letting up big plays.

Millville trailed in a handful of games but came back and won, like the sectional final against Hammonton, the state semifinal against Mainland Regional and its Thanksgiving Day game against Vineland.

Quarterback Jacob Zamot has thrown for 2,894 yards with 25 TDs. Standout wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks has 976 yards on 58 receptions with 13 scores. Ta'Ron Haile has 647 receiving yards and three TDs, while Freddie Lavan III added 560 yards and two scores.

Running back Na'eem Sharp has 1,160 rushing yards and 13 TDs.

"They have the look of a state championship team," Smith said.

Millville defeated Lacey Township 49-6 in the sectional quarterfinals Oct. 28. The Lions were a young team this season and, leading up to the game, had about 20 players miss practice due to sickness and most were not able to play, coach Lou Vircillo said.

Some of the defensive backs were off the junior varsity squad, but who was on the field against the Thunderbolts was not the entire issue, the longtime coach added.

"The matchup, when we had to play their speed receivers, those guys are very, very talented against everybody, regardless of ability," said Vircillo, who just finished his 42nd year as head coach at Lacey and has over 300 career wins.

"When we went to play them, they were explosive offensively. I don't know if we could have slowed them down with some of my other players. Maybe a little bit. Really, the secret is to try and keep the ball from them and try to run the ball between the tackles and push them."

Vircillo led Lacey to four sectional (1988-89, 2006 and 2010) and 15 conference titles. He said some of his team in the past may have stopped the Thunderbolts, but doing so is still a difficult task.

Vircillo noted as long as Millville avoids costly penalties and the weather is decent Saturday for their strong pass attack and explosive talent, then the Thunderbolts should do well.

Solomon Massey-Kent has a team-leading 80 tackles and six sacks for Millville. Keyan German added 63.5 tackles (9.5 for loss). Kyon Conyers leads the team with four interceptions and has 52 tackles. Shakeim Sapp leads the team with six sacks.

The team has 580.5 tackles (67.5 for loss), 24 sacks and 13 interceptions.

"They have enough talent to go the distance," said Vircillo, who added Millville has strong players on both sides of the ball. "That makes them very explosive. They have the ability to score on anyone on any drive. … Obviously, we wish them well from down here (South Jersey)."

Smith agrees.

"We are always going to root for South Jersey teams," he said. "There is no doubt about that. One of the reasons they got a state championship is to see the South against the North and get a little bit of bragging rights whomever wins there. So we are pulling for them."