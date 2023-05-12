Brooke Powers scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Millville High School girls lacrosse team to a 13-7 victory over Atlantic City in a cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

It was the Thunderbolts' third straight victory.

Melania Tomlin scored three and had an assist for the Thunderbolts (6-8). Ayla Gomez added three assists and two goals. Julia Thompson scored twice and had an assist. Emma Megines had two assists and scored once. Gianna Weldon scored once, and Alyssia Gomez had an assist. Maren Woodman had 15 draw controls, and Thompson added 11 ground balls. Jadalyn Moret made six saves, and Macey Williams made four.

Atlantic City fell to 5-7.

Baseball

Cape May Tech 6, Middle Twp. 5: The Red Hawks (7-7) scored two in the top of the seventh inning overtake the Panthers.

Shelton Marsden went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the winners. Ronald Neenhold doubled and had two RBIs and a run. Connor Mulligan singled and scored two. Adam Dille and James Murray each scored once. Tanner Oliva struck out six in six innings to earn the win.

Adam Radzieta singled and had two RBIs for the Panthers (7-13). Mason Blizzard went 2 for 3 with two runs. Tyler McDevitt went 2 for 4 with a doubled, a run and an RBI. He also struck out three in 62/3 innings. Max Adelizzi singled and scored.

Oakcrest 13, Pleasntville 2: The Falcons (4-13) scored seven in the second inning.

Will Grayson struck out 11 in five, hitless innings to earn the win. He also went 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Mason Kurtz went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs. Gunnar Smith tripled, scored three and had an RBI. Zachary Cogswell-D'Augustine went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI.

Giovanni Rosado struck out three in three innings for Pleasantville (5-12). Edriarlyn Caraballo and Christofer Maldonado each scored.

Boys volleyball

West Essex 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: West Essex (8-11) won by set scores of 25-22, 18-25, 25-23.

Leonard Tenorio had 13 assists for the winners.

For the Wildcats (16-5), Dan Brunke led with 32 assists, seven service points and six digs. Brogan Duelly added 12 kills, and Andrew Albright had nine digs. Ethan Woods had eight kills, six service points and five digs. Zack Kay added nine service points and four kills.

St. Joseph (Metuchen) 2, Pinelands Reg. 1: St. Joseph (11-7) won by set scores of 25-18, 14-25, 25-20.

Nicholas Drake led his team with 30 assists for the winners. For Pinelands (16-5), Brunke had a match-high 34 assists to go with eight digs. Ryan McCorry added 18 digs. Matt Davis added 15 kills, and Duelly had nine. Ian Leeds had seven service points and four kills.

Boys golf

Gateway Reg. 154, Cumberland Reg. 195

G: Jake Costello 37. Alex Seber 38, Rich Burt 38, Jack Colella 41

C: Sam Thompson 42, Stephen Wilchensky 43, William Cleaver 52, Braden Staffieri 58

Records: Gateway 11-5; Cumberland 0-18