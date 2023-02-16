Brianee Edwards scored 16 points to go with 11 rebounds to lead the Millville High School girls basketball team to a 45-44 victory over Hammonton in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

Brooke Joslin scored 12 and added nine rebounds for the Thunderbolts (7-16). Jaylynn Jones scored nine, and Camyre Allen added five. Allen added 12 rebounds. Ayla Gomez scored three. Millville trailed 38-33 after three quarters but outscored Hammonton 12-6 in the fourth.

Giada Palmieri scored 17 to go with six rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals for the Blue Devils (11-13). Ava Divello scored 15 and added seven rebounds. Shamaya Simola added nine rebounds, four steals and three points. Adrianna Palmore had eight rebounds and scored two. Kiley Kozlowski scored four, and Angelina Virelli added three.

Salem 48, Cumberland Reg. 39: Grace Albert scored 20 for the Colts (7-16). Dinyah Brisbone scored 10, and Isabella Albert scored four. Addison Weist added three, Gabby Albert two.

Kaela Nichols scored 16 for Salem (9-15).

Jackson Liberty 39, Lacey Twp. 36: Riley Mahan scored 16 to go with eight rebounds and four blocks for the Lions (4-22). Ava Schmidt scored eight, and Brooklynn Bell and Kay Choice each scored five. Brooke Schmidt had seven rebounds and scored two.

Ariana Broughton scored 22 for Jackson Liberty (10-12).

Boys basketball

Tri-County Conference Flight A semifinals

(4) Timber Creek 60, (1) Wildwood 55: Junior Hans scored 20 to go with seven rebounds for the Warriors (20-6). Jordan Fusik scored 17, and Alex Daniel added nine. Daniel also had five rebounds. Ryan Troiano, Brian Cunniff and Harley Buscham each scored three. Cuniff and Buscham each had three rebounds.

Sami Anderson scored 13 for Timber Creek (17-7).

Tri-Count Conference Flight C semifinals

(1) Woodstown 66, (5) Cumberland Reg. 39: Lukas Weist scored 14 for the Colts (7-18). Ethan Turner and Drew Nakai each scored nine, and Kaleb Green added four. Kielle Woodard and Jalen Stewart each added two.

Caden Stout scored 21 for Woodstown (9-12).

Other games

Cape May Tech 49, Gateway 24: Benjamin Lynch scored 14 for the Hawks (1-19). Adam Dille scored 11, and Nicholas Boehm added nine. Chance Ginyard scored six, and Tyler Dille had three. Henry O'Brien, Ronnie Neenhold and Trevor Frey each scored two.

Justin Dugan and Cole Conover each scored six for Gateway (3-23).