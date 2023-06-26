The ties between the Millville High School and Syracuse University football teams got a little deeper Monday night.

Thunderbolts defensive back/wide receiver Ta’Ron Haile announced via Twitter that he has committed to attend Syracuse on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

Haile, who will be a senior in the fall, helped Millville win the state Group IV title last season. He made 43 tackles and intercepted two passes. Haile also caught 48 passes for 677 yards and was named a first-team Press All-Star.

Haile will join a former teammate, LeQuint Allen, and a former coach, Dennis Thomas, at Syracuse.

Allen, the 2021 Press Player of the Year, rushed for 274 yards as a freshman running back for Syracuse last fall.

Thomas was Millville’s head coach from 2015-21. He finished with a 52-24 record. After spending last fall an an assistant at Rutgers University, he joined the Syracuse staff as the school’s director of high school relations this past winter.

Millville is again expected to be one of the state’s top teams during the upcoming season. Millville will open the season Aug. 25 against defending state Group V champion Toms River North in a Battle at the Beach showcase game in Ocean City.