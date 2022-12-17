Millville edges Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend

OCEAN CITY - The Millville High School boys basketball started fast Saturday.
The Thunderbolts hung on from there.
Millville jumped to a 19-1 lead and then beat Wildwood Catholic 67-64 in overtime in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School.
Senior guard Donte Smith sank a pair of driving layups in overtime, including one with 44 seconds left in the game to put Millville up 63-61. The Thunderbolts (2-0) never trailed again.
Wildwood Catholic forced overtime when Charlie Dunner sank a 3-pointer with a little more than 20 seconds left in regulation.
Charlie Dunner ties it for Wildwood catholic pic.twitter.com/Mr90slDQn5— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) December 17, 2022
Smith finished with 18 points and four steals. Raquan Ford scored 19 for Millville and Kahlon Foster added 14. Jaden Merrill grabbed eight rebounds.
Justin Harper scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic (0-2).
Millville is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11
Millville 19 13 15 12 8 - 67
Wildwood Catholic 10 16 13 20 5 - 64
MV-Smith 18, Ford 19, Foster 14, Merrill 5, Barriento 4, Doughty 5, Todd 1, Zamot 1
WC-Kates 9, Harper 21, Bean 0, Walker 14, Jackson 6, Dunner 7, McGrath 7
