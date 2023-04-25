Wayne Hill went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Millville High School baseball team to a 9-8 victory over Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Red Raiders (6-6) scored two runs in the tope of the seventh inning to tie the game 8-8. The Thunderbolts (6-5) scored in the bottom half to win.

Sergio Droz went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Millville. David Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Connor Lacy finished with three hits, a run and an RBI. Matt Meiswinkle went 2 for 3 with an RBI. Brady Middlekauff earn the win in one inning of relief.

Colin Thompson went 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs for Ocean City. Jack Hoag singled and had two runs. Duke McCarron, Riley Gunnels and Dante Edwardi each scored.

No. 10 Buena Reg. 2, ACIT 1: The Chiefs (12-0) scored in the bottom of the 11th inning to win a pitchers duel.

Ryley Betts went 3 for 6 with a run and an RBI for Buena. Tre Carano also had a run. Austin Wokock struck out 12 and allowed just four hits in seven innings. Zachary Strouse struck out four and gave up one hit in four innings. Buena is ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.

ACIT fell to 3-6.

St. Joseph 13, Atlantic City 3: Gavin Ramsi and Nick Melchiore each went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run for the Wildcats (3-6). Jake Marootian added three runs and two RBIs. Jimmy Mantuano and Nick Crimi each scored twice. Ty Powell had three RBIs. Lucas Middleman struck out four in two innings, and Gavin Steiner struck out three in three innings. Both allowed just two hits.

The Vikings fell to 1-10.

Cape May Tech 11, Oakcrest 1: Shelton Marsden pitched a complete game, allowed just four hits and struck out nine to earn the win. Tanner Oliva went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI for the Hawks (4-5). Ronald Neenhold went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Noah Clemens went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Adam Dille added two runs and two RBIs.

Mason Kurtz homered for Oakcrest (3-9).

Pleasantville 11, Bridgeton 1: Joshue Matos, Darian Prensa and Giovanni Rosado combined to pitch a no-hitter for the Greyhounds (3-6).

Anthony Vasquez and Daniel Link each had two RBIs and a run. Luis Parra-Bautista, Darian Prensa and Angel Guridid each scored twice. Christofer Maldonado went 2 for 2 with a triple, a run and an RBI.

Tyler Suppa walked and scored for Bridgeton (2-11).

King's Christian 11, Atlantic Christian 10: The Cougars scored four runs in the seventh inning, but King's Christian held on to win. No further information was available.

Softball

Lower Cape MayReg. 17, Cape May Tech 2: Jenna Ziemba struck out five and allowed just one hit to earn the win.

She also went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs for the Caper Tigers (4-7). Janaya Elam went 2 for3 with two runs and an RBI. Kaylei DeLeon scored three and added three RBIs. Mariah Klinger and Kyra Ridgway each scored two. Lower scored eight in both the first and third innings.

Devin Muir doubled for Cape May Tech (2-6).

Cumberland Reg. 16, Overbrok 8: Alicea Seitzinger went 4 for 5 with fie RBIs and three runs for the Colts (1-7).

Gabriella Ripa doubled and had four RBIs. Addison Weist went 2 for 4 with three runs. Storylynn Dagostino went 2 for with a double and two RBIs.

Danica Maggi went 3 for 4 for Overbrook (6-4).