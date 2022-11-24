Millville controls second half to beat Vineland 35-16

VINELAND — Jacob Zamot wasn’t worried Thursday, and neither was the rest of the Millville High School football team.

After the team started slow and trailed at halftime, the junior quarterback led three second-half scoring drives as the Thunderbolts beat rival Vineland 35-16 in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Gittone Stadium.

Zamot finished with 212 passing yards and two TDs.

“The mindset is always the same,” Zamot said. “People say we are a second-half team. I mean, we came out flat in the first half, but we know what we are. I was telling the guys in the locker room to relax. We were fine. I know who we are, and we came out and did what we were supposed to do.”

Vineland led 14-16 at halftime.

The Fighting Clan received the second-half kickoff, but went there-and-out. Zamot threw for 67 yards on a six-play scoring drive, giving Millville a 21-16 lead with a 20-yard pass to Thomas Smith III.

Three drives later, after Vineland missed a field goal, Zamot made 24- and 21-yard passes to Freddie Lavan III and Smith to set up Bricere Hunter’s 1-yard score, giving the Thunderbolts a 28-16 lead.

“He’s 100% confident,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said of Zamot. “He knows what to do.“

Millville standout Lotzeir Brooks capped the scoring with a 5-yard run. Hunter rushed for 24 yards on that drive.

This was the 151st meeting between these programs, with Vineland (3-9) leading the series 67-65-19. The Thunderbolts (11-2), who captured the South Jersey Group IV title for the second straight year, will play Northern Highlands at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the state Group IV championship at Rutgers University.

“This is my third year, but I played against Vineland in midget league, so I know what this rivalry is and what this means to the City,” Zamot said. “It means a lot to me and my team.”

Millville started the game on offense, but turned the ball over on downs after driving to the Vineland 31- yard line. The Fighting Clan took advantage of the opportunity and put together a scoring drive.

Sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo had 26 rushing yards, including a 2-yard touchdown, to give his team an early 6-0 lead. Millville had blocked the extra-point attempt.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Vineland’s Tyrell Powell intercepted the pass to put the Fighting Clan at the Millville 35. That set up Collin Graiff’s 35-yard field goal to extend the lead to 9-0.

Ayala expected a slow start.

“I’m not trying to make excuses, but the facts are the facts,” said Ayala, noting Millville just played its state semifinal Sunday, watched film Monday and practiced just Tuesday and Wednesday.” We didn’t have a full week to prepare.”

Millville put together a 13-play, 61-yard scoring drive, capped by Bricere Hunter’s 3-yard TD, to cut its deficit to 9-7. Naeem Sharp rushed for 34 yards on the drive. Zamot threw for 29, including a 24-yard pass to Brooks, which

was caught as he was falling. Sheri had 67 rushing yards in the game.

James Hitchens Jr. then returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to give Vineland a 16-7 lead. Millville’s Zamot hit Brooks for a 10-yard TD on the ensuing drive to make the score 16-14. Vineland’s final drive of the first half ended in a punt, which Millville fumbled and Fighting Clan’s Olufemi Sode recovered..

“This is momentum,” Ayala said. “You can’t lose this game. No. 1, it’s a rival. And two, the last thing you want to do is a get a taste of a loss to a rival on Thanksgiving and go into a state championship.”

Many schools in the state moved their holiday ritual to the regular season due to the football season starting and ending earlier, except for the schools that make playoffs and state championships.

“It’s not guaranteed to be in the state championship every year, so to still have this has value,” said Ayala, noting the crowd and weather Thursday was great for November.

Now, Millville will get ready for the state finals.

“We have to go back now and watch film,” Zamot said. “This game was sure to help us get prepared. … We have a state championship game. We are excited for that.”