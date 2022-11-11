Millville comes back to beat Hammonton 18-16 to win S.J. Group IV title

HAMMONTON — Humberto Ayala kept his message simple.

The Millville High School football team trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter Friday, but the first-year coach remained confident.

“We are fine,” Ayala told his players.

Naeem Sharp scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth to lead the second-seeded Thunderbolts to an 18-16 victory over top-seeded Hammonton in the South Jersey Group IV championship game.

“We were fine because I trust in our guys to make plays when it matters most,” Ayala said. “We have a resilient group that is going to fight through everything.”

The Thunderbolts (9-2), No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, captured the sectional title last season and then won the regional title. The Blue Devils (9-3) are No. 7 in the Elite 11.

Millville will play Mainland Regional in the South/Central Group IV semifinal next weekend at Cherokee High School.

Sharp finished with 62 yards and two TDs.

“I just had to keep running hard,” the 16-year-old junior said of Millville’s late comeback. “We were down, but we weren’t going to play down.”

Hammonton’s Kenny Smith rushed for a 51-yard TD late in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 16-6 lead. He also had a 66-yard score earlier in the game and finished with 215 yards.

Sharp capped a 12-play, 65-yard drive with a 9-yard score with 9 minutes, 8 seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to 16-12. Millville’s defense forced a punt, and the offense took over at the Hammonton 17-yard line.

“Like last game (trailing 16-15 to Jackson Memorial in semifinals), Coach just talked to us at halftime,” Sharp said. “But like (last Friday), we played hard until the end.

“It felt good to have those two touchdowns and the winning touchdown. Without that, I don’t know. I just had to get in there and do my job.”

Sharp did his job.

Millville got the ball with 3:06 left in regulation. Quarterback Jacob Zamot made great passes, including 27- and 11-yard passes to Lotzeir Brooks. Sharp rushed 4 yards for the go-ahead score with 1:15 left.

Zamot finished with 195 passing yards. Brooks had 123 receiving yards.

“I’m ecstatic,” Ayala said. “I couldn’t have done it without the support of my coaching staff and the city. Those young men, we started July 5, so we fight tooth and nail. It’s not easy to win a football game. You need 11 guys to work and function together. We are fortunate to be in the situation we are in, and they pulled it together in a big moment.”

Added Sharp, “It feels great to be back-to-back.”

The Hammonton defense forced a three-and-out to start the game. On the ensuing punt, the snap was high and went through the end zone for a safety, giving the Blue Devils an early 2-0 lead. Millville’s Darian Blachewicz intercepted a pass on the next drive.

The Thunderbolts marched deep into Blue Devils territory, in large part to a facemask penalty, but settled for a field-goal attempt, which was blocked.

Smith rushed for two first downs on the Blue Devils’ next drive, but Millville’s defense forced a punt. The Thunderbolts started the drive at midfield, and two plays later Zamot threw a 36-yard TD pass to receiver Brooks to give Millville a 6-2 lead.

“We just stayed in the moment and kept going,” said Brooks, who celebrated his 16th birthday Friday. “We kept going and got the win. … It’s really awesome. It was just a team effort.”

Hammonton went three-and-out on its next drive. After punting, Millville’s Naeem Sharp rushed three times and put his team into Blue Devils territory. Deandre Clemons broke up two passes to force another Millville punt.

After each team traded drives, Smith rushed 66 yards to give Hammonton a 9-2 lead. The drive took just one play. Smith had 129 rushing yards at halftime.

“In the second half, we picked it up,” Brooks said.

Millville now aims to repeat as regional champs.

“We are going to enjoy this moment now and worry about next week (Saturday),” Ayala said. “But we are who we are. We are going to go out there and play football and whoever is in front of us, we are going to compete and battle. This is not easy. Every step it gets harder and harder, and that showed right here.”