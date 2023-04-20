The Millville High School boys tennis team won both doubles matches en route to a 3-2 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League match Thursday.
In first doubles, Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift defeated Asif Siddiquei and Nakib Jalal 6-0, 6-1. In second doubles, John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish beat Saif Naser and Mahir Shahriar 6-1, 6-3. Millville improved to 5-2.
In first singles, Atlantic City's Antonio Strafella AC defeated Matthew Sooy 6-3, 6-1. The Vikings' Jeronimo Ruiz AC beat Russell Corson 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, in second singles. Atlantic City fell to 0-5.
Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Matthew Sooy 6-3, 6-1; Jeronimo Ruiz AC d. Russell Corson 2-6, 6-4, 10-6; Paul Azari, Millville, def. Reed Burns 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: Shaun McCarthy and Parker Swift M d. Asif Siddiquei and Nakib Jalal 6-0, 6-1; John Abdill and Ethan Dalgleish M d. Saif Naser and Mahir Shahriar 6-1, 6-3
People are also reading…
Buena Reg. 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Jake Harris d. Chris Papageorgiou 6-4, 6-4; Dominic Longona d. Evan Landis 6-2, 7-5; Stephen Pepper, d. Cade Vodges 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Matthew Lillia and Joshua Sharpe d. Jack Kurty and Chuckie Clunn 6-0, 6-3; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego d. Brody Zuccarello and Jack Regior 6-0, 7-5
Records: Buena 3-1; Wildwood Catholic 0-4
Hammonton 5, Oakcrest 0
Singles: Michael Brown d. Thomas Pham 6-0, 6-1; Stanley Smith d. Alonso Neri-Canegalli 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Puccio d. Parth Brahmbhatt 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: David Donnelly and Steven Zeng d. Raynardo Tabana and Marcial Orellana-Rodriguez 6-1, 6-1; William Ordille-Smith and Russell Mackel won by forfeit
Records: Oakcrest 0-4; Hammonton 3-4
Ocean City 5, Egg Harbor Twp. 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Kyle Tran 6-0, 6-0; Tracy Steingard d. Alan Mejia 6-1, 7-6 (9-7); Colin Bowman d. Vincent Zheng 6-2, 3-6
Doubles: Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes d. Michael Do and Zachary Borden 6-3, 6-0; Ethan Meron and Luke Wagner d. Ari Haubois and Victor Nguyen 6-2, 6-1
Records: EHT 1-4; Ocean City 7-1
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.