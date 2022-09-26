 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Millville boys soccer beats top-ranked St. Augustine 1-0: Roundup

  • 0
hslivesoccer.jpg

Shaun McCarthy scored the only goal as the host Millville High School boys soccer team beat previously unbeaten St. Augustine Prep 1-0 on Monday.

St. Augustine (6-1-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The goal, assisted by Owen Gilson, came in the first half.

Goalie Matthew Sooy earned the shutout with 15 saves as the Thunderbolts improved to 4-2. Hermits keeper Mason Taylor made 11 stops.

Ocean City 1, Oakcrest 1, OT: Jack O'Brien made it 1-0 for Oakcrest (4-1-3) in the fifth minute and Aidan O'Kane tied it for the visiting Red Raiders (6-0-1) in the 38th minute.

No. 5 Middle Township 1, Buena Regional 0: Steven Berrodin scored in the first half for unbeaten Middle off an assist by Tommy Shagren, and the Panthers held on to win. Middle (8-0) is ranked No. 5.

People are also reading…

Devon Bock recorded the shutout with six saves. Geoff Blasberg made 18 saves for Buena (3-2-1).

Williamstown 4, Cumberland Regional 0: Landon Eaton had two goals and an assist for host Williamstown (3-3-1), and Jalen Williams added a goal and an assist. John Young contributed one goal, and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout. Ryan Griner had six saves for the Colts (1-6-1).

Atlantic City 12, St. Joseph Academy 3: The host Vikings scored eight goals in the first half. Kervening Thelistin had two goals and two assists for A.C. (4-1), and Fantasir Rahaman and Damien Rosato both scored two goals. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo, Axel Aguirre-Pastrana, Alexander De La Cruz-Vargas and Brandon Sarmiento-Hernandez each had a goal and an assist, and Jose Zuleta and Jared Ramirez both scored. Ivan Cordoba made four saves for the win.

For St. Joseph (0-4), Matthew Cassetta led with two goals, and Ty Powell had one. Gavin Steiner made 15 saves. 

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester Christian 0: David O'Donnell and Manny Johnson each led Atlantic Christian with two goals and an assist. Chris Leach and Moges Johnson both added a goal and an assist, and James Papanikolaou and Adam Schlundt each had an assist. Jack DeNick and Nate Mills each had two saves for the Cougars.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Township 2, St. Rose 1: The host Lions won with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 25-20. Emily Hauptvogel led Lacey (3-6) with 10 kills, 21 digs, 10 service points and seven aces. Shayla Haemmerle contributed 15 digs, 12 service points and seven aces. Riley Mahan added three kills, 12 assists and six service points, and Mackenzie Horahan had five digs and eight assists. St. Rose fell to 3-5.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester Christian 3: Paige Noble topped host Atlantic Christian (5-0) with three goals, and Isabell Alford, Eden Wilson and Kaia Barbour each added one. Wilson, Maddie DeNick and Sophia Johnson each had assists. Taylor Sutton made 20 saves for the win. For Gloucester Christian, Naomi Crispin scored two goals and Angela Kaeamisakis had one.

Field hockey

Barnegat 1, Lacey Township 1, OT: Zoey Smith made it 1-0 for host Lacey (6-1-1) in the first quarter, but Emilia Ercolino tied it for Barnegat (5-2-1) in the fourth quarter. Jayna Greenblatt assisted.

Maeve Meehan had 13 saves for Lacey, and Emalie Menegas made 10 stops for the Bengals.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Girls tennis

No. 5 Egg Harbor Township 4, Absegami 1

Singles: Olivia Hughes A d. Payton Colbert 6-0, 6-2; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Cassandra Hughes 6-1, 1-6, 6-3; Lauren Theophall EHT d. Sarina Pollino 4-6, 7-5, (11-9).

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zheng EHT d. Alyssa Bailey-Neha Pandeya 6-3, 6-1; Lilly Munoz-Elisa Liberi EHT . Sophia Jenkins-Riya Patel 6-0, 6-1.

Records: EHT 9-1; Absegami 5-3.

Wildwood Catholic 3, Oakcrest 2

Singles: Tina Frey WC d. Michaela Hearn 6-2, 6-2; Jamie Bogle WC d. Samantha McDow 6-3, 6-0; Joanna McShaffry WC d. Bindiya Dave 6-1, 6-4.

Doubles: Vanessa Lee-Trinity Brown O d. Julia Brown-Bella Lopez 6-4, 6-0; Gabrielle Tropiano-Steale Jordan O d. Breanna Farrell-Gaby Jamesura.

Records: Oakcrest 4-6; W.C. 6-1.

Millville 4, Hammonton 1

Singles: Arielis Martinez M d. Gracie Kappauf 6-1, 6-2; Cheyanna Snyder M d. Adrianna Palmore 6-3, 6-2; Rebecca Lore M d. Amelia Schirmer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Laila Palmore-Mia Donio H d. Jocelyn Eduardo-Brianna Miller 7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-1); Savanna Hadley-Jaslene Negron M d. Olivia Lam and Emily Stanziale 6-1, 6-1

Records: Hammonton 1-7, Millville 1-9

Lower Cape May Reg. 5, Bridgeton 0

Singles: Sam Mancuso d. Maria Shelton 6-0, 6-0; Vika Simonsen d. Jocelyn Perez 6-1, 6-0; Maddie Gilbert d. Ashley Martinez 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Ainsley Reed-Hailey Elwell d. Harmony Hughes-Juana West 6-2, 6-0; Bryn Popdan-Kyra Ridgway d. Sarai Torres-Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez 6-2, 6-1

Records: Bridgeton 1-5, LCM 7-1

No. 9 Vineland 3, Cumberland Reg. 2

Singles: Gianina Speranza V d. Grace Albert 6-4, 6-2; Luciana Day V d. Isabella Albert 6-0, 6-3; Gabriella Albert C d. Trista Suppi 6-0, 6-1

Doubles: Beatrice Seabrook-Neerja Patel C d. Blake Harris-Natalia Ponce 6-2, 6-6 (11-9); Gabriella Vega-Victoria Negron V d. Anna Nichols-Megan Basile 6-3, 6-4

Records: Cumberland 5-3, Vineland 9-4

No. 6 Pemberton 5, Pinelands Reg. 0

Singles: Jeanine Hammerle d. Grace Klements 6-0, 6-0; Siani Brown d. Kiera Kaszuba 6-1, 6-3; Montana Fulmer d. Sage Targett 7-5, 6-3

Doubles: Sa'maya Middleton-Chelsea Noll d. Abigayl Howell-Maissa Acosta 6-0, 6-0; Lyla Goodwin-Haleigh Beaudry d. Molly Cogar -Lillian Maleski 6-2, 7-5

Records: Pinelands 3-7, Pemberton 9-0

Stockton Tournament matches played Sunday:

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 5, Pennsville 0

Singles: Payton Colbert d. Ali Bowman 6-0, 6-0; Jamie Theophall d. Kairi Schrenker 6-0, 6-4; Lauren Theophall d. Alex Whitehead 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Demi Lu-Belina Zheng d. Megan Morris-Emma Cornette 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-3; Lilly Munoz-Lily Ferriola d. Regan Witt-Adriana Ecchevaria 6-4, 6-1

Records: Pennsville 6-3, EHT 8-1

No. 5 Egg Harbor Twp. 3, Schalick 2

Singles: Rachael Irizarry S d. Payton Colbert 6-0, 6-3; Jamie Theophall EHT d. Grace O'Neill 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-3; Lauren Theophall EHT d. Katelyn Little 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Julia Nitz-Allyson Green S d. Demi Lu-Belina Zheng 6-1, 6-3; Lilly Munoz-Elisa Liberi EHT d. Maya Kehr-Miya Watkins 6-4, 6-3

Records: Schalick 7-2, EHT 7-1

Holy Spirit 4, Millville 1

Singles: Lorena Saavedra HS d. Arielis Martinez 6-2, 6-4; Cheyanna Snyder M de. Armani Mensah 6-0, 6-1; Catherine Gallagher HS d. Rebecca Lore 6-1, 6-4

Doubles: Melanie Torres-Danielle Curau HS d. Jocelyn Eduardo-Brianna Miller 6-2, 6-4; Mariah Nell-Alyson Rymas HS won by forfeit

Records: Holy Spirit 6-3, Millville 0-9

Donovan Catholic 4, No. 9 Vineland 1

Singles: Emma Conroy DC d. Gianina Speranza 6-4, 6-0; Isabella Ayres DC d, Luciana Day 6-4, 6-2; Caitlin Piazza DC d. Trista Suppi 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Olivia Griggs-Gabriella Vega V d. Gianna Rao-Katherine Schuler 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10-5); Jessica Placa-Emma Cookson DC d. Blake Harris-Natalia Ponce 7-5, 7-5

Records: Vineland 8-4, D. Catholic 8-0

0 Comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News