Millville boys soccer beats top-ranked St. Augustine 1-0: Roundup

Shaun McCarthy scored the only goal as the host Millville High School boys soccer team beat previously unbeaten St. Augustine Prep 1-0 on Monday.

St. Augustine (6-1-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. The goal, assisted by Owen Gilson, came in the first half.

Goalie Matthew Sooy earned the shutout with 15 saves as the Thunderbolts improved to 4-2. Hermits keeper Mason Taylor made 11 stops.

Ocean City 1, Oakcrest 1, OT: Jack O'Brien made it 1-0 for Oakcrest (4-1-3) in the fifth minute and Aidan O'Kane tied it for the visiting Red Raiders (6-0-1) in the 38th minute.

No. 5 Middle Township 1, Buena Regional 0: Steven Berrodin scored in the first half for unbeaten Middle off an assist by Tommy Shagren, and the Panthers held on to win. Middle (8-0) is ranked No. 5.

Devon Bock recorded the shutout with six saves. Geoff Blasberg made 18 saves for Buena (3-2-1).

Williamstown 4, Cumberland Regional 0: Landon Eaton had two goals and an assist for host Williamstown (3-3-1), and Jalen Williams added a goal and an assist. John Young contributed one goal, and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout. Ryan Griner had six saves for the Colts (1-6-1).

Atlantic City 12, St. Joseph Academy 3: The host Vikings scored eight goals in the first half. Kervening Thelistin had two goals and two assists for A.C. (4-1), and Fantasir Rahaman and Damien Rosato both scored two goals. Pedro Bautista-Escobedo, Axel Aguirre-Pastrana, Alexander De La Cruz-Vargas and Brandon Sarmiento-Hernandez each had a goal and an assist, and Jose Zuleta and Jared Ramirez both scored. Ivan Cordoba made four saves for the win.

For St. Joseph (0-4), Matthew Cassetta led with two goals, and Ty Powell had one. Gavin Steiner made 15 saves.

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester Christian 0: David O'Donnell and Manny Johnson each led Atlantic Christian with two goals and an assist. Chris Leach and Moges Johnson both added a goal and an assist, and James Papanikolaou and Adam Schlundt each had an assist. Jack DeNick and Nate Mills each had two saves for the Cougars.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Township 2, St. Rose 1: The host Lions won with set scores of 25-20, 22-25 and 25-20. Emily Hauptvogel led Lacey (3-6) with 10 kills, 21 digs, 10 service points and seven aces. Shayla Haemmerle contributed 15 digs, 12 service points and seven aces. Riley Mahan added three kills, 12 assists and six service points, and Mackenzie Horahan had five digs and eight assists. St. Rose fell to 3-5.

Girls soccer

Atlantic Christian 6, Gloucester Christian 3: Paige Noble topped host Atlantic Christian (5-0) with three goals, and Isabell Alford, Eden Wilson and Kaia Barbour each added one. Wilson, Maddie DeNick and Sophia Johnson each had assists. Taylor Sutton made 20 saves for the win. For Gloucester Christian, Naomi Crispin scored two goals and Angela Kaeamisakis had one.

Field hockey

Barnegat 1, Lacey Township 1, OT: Zoey Smith made it 1-0 for host Lacey (6-1-1) in the first quarter, but Emilia Ercolino tied it for Barnegat (5-2-1) in the fourth quarter. Jayna Greenblatt assisted.

Maeve Meehan had 13 saves for Lacey, and Emalie Menegas made 10 stops for the Bengals.