Millville boys rally to top Cedar Creek: Late Monday roundup

Jaden Merrill scored a team-leading 15 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 55-50 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Monday.

The Pirates (2-1) led 29-20 at halftime.

Khalon Foster and Jabbar Barriento scored 13 and 10, respectively, for the Thunderbolts (3-0). Raquan Ford scored seven. Donte Smith (four), Kevin Rivera and Doug Doughty (three each) also scored.

Jeffrey Marano scored a game-high 16 for Cedar Creek. Michael Ferriola-Brosh added 12 points. Landon Kurz (eight), Ryan Manning (six), Jayden Hughes (four), Andrew Ciseck-Gaeckle (three) and Zaire Pilgrim (one) also scored.

Ocean City 61, Wildwood Catholic 51: Omero Chevere scored a game-high 24 for the Red Raiders, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Sean Sakers and Dylan Schlatter scored 17 and 14, respectively. Sakers made two 3-pointers. Patrick Grimley and Andrew Karayiannis scored four and two, respectively.

Justin Harper scored a team-leading 21 for the Crusaders (0-3). Azmir Kates added 10 points, including two 3s. Jah Walker (eight), Pat Bean (seven), Tayshaun Jackson (six) and Charlie Dunner (three) also scored.

Atlantic City 49, Bridgeton 45: Nasir Turner scored six for the Vikings (1-1), who led 23-20 at halftime. Tahmir Rex and Chris Finks each scored four. Zikwon Anderson scored 25 for the Bulldogs (0-3). Jameel Purnell and Xzayvion Sharpe scored seven and six, respectively.

Mainland Reg. 62, Absegami 47: Cohen Cook scored a game-high 21 for the Mustangs (3-0). Tim Travagline and Stephen Ordille scored six and seven, respectively. Mawali Osunniyi (six), Shaun Williamson and Jamie Tyson (four each) and Rocco Debiaso (two) also scored.

Isiah Akpassa had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves (1-2). Hassan Bey scored 11. Baseem Taliaferro added eight rebounds and scored seven. Charles Jerkins had four assists, three rebounds and three points. Kenny Van Houten (six) and Jamal Davis, Rameer Pender and Donald Johnson (two each) also scored.

Hammonton 54, ACIT 41: Kenny Smith scored a game-high 24 for the Blue Devils (2-0). Nic Johnson added 11 points. Joseph Gillen (seven), Tyler Lowe (six), Jake Edwards (five) and Ta'Vonne Barber (one) also scored.

Desi Stroud scored 17 for the Red Hawks (1-1). Nasir Tucker and Zahir Davis-Roberts scored nine and five, respectively. Jameil Quintana and Jayden Lopez (three each) and Yamdry Hernandez and Jevon Ryther (two each) also scored.

Oakcrest 68, Buena Reg 51: The Falcons (2-0) led 26-20 at halftime and 45-28 after three quarters. For Buena (0-2), Samir Garrison scored 15 points, and Jaden DelValle had 13. JJ Gonzalez added seven and Michael Ernst four. No other information was available.

St. Augustine 70, Middle Twp. 54: The Hermits improved to 3-0. Bubba McNeil and Jamir McNeil scored 19 and 14, respectively, for the Panthers (1-1). Chase Moore added eight rebounds, and Jamir McNeil had six. Aydan Howell scored six to go with two rebounds. Re Ale Basquine and Moore scored four and one, respectively.

Pineland Reg. 54, Lakewood 51 (2OT): Ty Kline scored 19, including the game-winning 3-point shot with eight seconds remaining. The Wildcats improved to 1-2. Mike Hall scored 18 and had seven rebounds. Gerald Newsome added seven points and seven rebounds. Matt Davis scored seven to go with six rebounds. Ashish Gainder and Aiden Falduto scored two and one, respectively.

Lakewood trailed 22-17 at halftime but outscored the Wildcats 23-18 to forced overtime. Each team scored six in the first overtime, but Pinelands outscored Lakewood 6-5 in the second OT.

Freehold Twp. 61, Barnegat 48: Jayden Holmes-Cotter scored a game-high 26 for Freehold (3-0), which led 31-29 at halftime. For the Bengals (1-2), Jamari Smith led with 14 points. Luke Tortorici and Cole Toddings each scored nine. Todd Muhammad and Kyle Greenleaf each scored seven. Shawn Javines finished with two points.

Girls swimming

Ocean City 117, Eastern Regional 53

At Ocean City Aquatic & Fitness Center, meters

200 Medley Relay: OC (Rachel Stauffer, Julianna Duff, Kelsea Cooke, Nina DiPilato) 2:11.62

200 Freestyle: Sofia Petrov OC 2:29.09

200 IM: Christina Beggs E 2:27.39

50 Freestyle: DiPilato OC 30.67

100 Butterfly: Beggs E 1:07.16

100 Freestyle: Petrov OC 1:07.00

400 Freestyle: Kalyn Baron OC 5:04.68

200 Freestyle Relay: OC (Mia Buonadonna, Stauffer, Ryan Cooke, K. Cooke) 1:56.48

100 Backstroke: Abby Hays OC 1:13.37

100 Breaststroke: Duff OC 1:26.47

400 Freestyle Relay: OC (Stauffer, Baron, Petrov, Buonadonna) 4:31.92

Records: Eastern 0-2; Ocean City 2-1

