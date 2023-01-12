Millville boys edge ACIT: Late Wednesday roundup

Donte Smith scored 13 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a 49-47 victory over ACIT in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Wednesday.

The Red Hawks (8-3) led 21-9 after the first quarter.

Khalon Foster and Jaden Merrill each scored 11 for the Thunderbolts (8-2). Raquan Ford scored eight, and Jabbar Barriento added six. Millville trailed 29-27 at halftime and took a 45-37 lead after three quarters.

Jayden Lopez scored a game-high 16 for ACIT. Zahir Davis-Roberts scored 14, and Nasir Tucker added nine. Desi Stroud scored four, and Yamdry Hernandez and Jameil Quintana each added two.

St. Joseph 77, No. 8 Egg Harbor Twp. 56: Devon Theophile scored 25 to go with 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (7-4). Arnaldo Rodriguez scored 25 to go with four rebounds and three assists. Shamar Cox scored 13 to go with six rebounds, three steals and two assists. Jared Demara added nine points and six rebounds. Will Spross scored four to go with three rebounds and three assists. Aidan Hopson added four rebounds.

The Eagles (7-4) are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Buena Reg. 53, Cape May Tech 26: Jaden DelValle scored 17 for the Chiefs (2-10), and JJ Gonzalez added 16. Carlo Spreng scored 15. Michael Keyes scored three, and Vincent Dalponte added two.

Nicholas Boehm scored eight for the Hawks (0-9). Michael Coleman scored six, and Alec Dooley added four. Benjamin Lynch (three), Aaron Wyatt and Colin Gery (two each) and Nick Kroesche (one) also scored.

Middle Twp. 61, Holy Spirit 49: Re Ale Basquine scored 15 to go with 12 rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (6-4). Bubba McNeil scored a game-high 23. Anthony Trombetta scored nine. Jamir McNeil added seven points, six assists, three rebounds and two blocks. Chase Moore scored four, and Troy Billiris added three.

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 47, No. 7 Lower Cape May Reg. 38: Tim Travagline scored 18 for the Mustangs (9-1), who led 28-23 after three quarters. Cohen Cook scored 10, and Jamie Tyson added eight. Mainland is No. 6 in the Elite 11.

Jacob Bey scored 14 for the Caper Tigers (9-1), who led 21-20 at halftime. Archie Lawler scored nine. Lower is ranked seventh in the Elite 11.

Khajuan Rosebourough scored 15 for the Spartans (5-6), and Rocco Arici added 13. David Legette (11), Jayden Llanos (eight) and Sean Burns (two) also scored.

Wildwood Catholic 71, Atlantic Christian 54: Justin Harper scored 27 for the Crusaders (2-9). Charlie Dunner scored 16. For the Cougars, Noah Stokes scored 31 and had 11 rebounds. Wildwood Catholic led 38-19 at halftime.

Girls basketball

Atlantic City 45, Egg Harbor Twp. 43: Quanirah Montague scored 19 for the Vikings (4-3), and Bridget Roach added seven. Alexis Gormley scored six, and Zashirah Jackson added fve. Sasha Lemons (four) and Taison Parker and Bryn Swift (two each) also scored.

The Vikings led 25-15 at halftime, but EHT took a 31-30 lead after the third quarter.

Averie Harding scored 18 for the Eagles (7-4), and Ava Kraybill added 15. Kara Wilson, Alina Gonzalez, Lyla Brown and Eva Derbyshire each scored two.

Ocean City 49, Our Lady of Mercy 37: Avery Jackson scored 14 to go with five rebounds and five assists for the Red Raiders (9-2). Madelyn Adamson scored 13 and had six assists. Tori Vliet added 11 points and eight rebounds. Ayanna Morton scored 10 and had three steals. Callie Smith scored one.

Madelynn Bernhardt and Savannah Prescott each scored 11 for the Villagers (5-4). Prescott added five rebounds and three steals. Bernhardt had four rebounds. Angelina Dragone added 12 rebounds and scored four. Sophia Sacco had eight rebounds and scored two. Eriana Fedee had six rebounds and four points.

Hammonton 63, Holy Spirit 42: Emma Peretti scored 29 to go with 24 rebounds and five blocks for the Blue Devils (6-6). Giada Palmieri scored 13. Shamaya Simola grabbed 11 rebounds to go with eight steals, five assists and three points. Ava Divello had eight rebounds and scored six. Kiley Kozlowski scored seven and added six rebounds. Angelina Virelli scored three, and Adrianna Palmore added two.

Kira Murray scored 15 for the Spartans (7-3). Sabrina Little scored 11, and Reilly Byrnes added six. Lauren Cella (four), Ava Catona (three), Kieran Brewster (two) and Megan Kane (one) also scored.

Cedar Creek 37, Southern Reg. 30: Jada Hill scored 10 for the Pirates (6-4), and Emonie Taylor and Mia McColl each added nine. Nyasia Hill scored seven, and Lexi Sears added two.

Casey Collins scored 10 for the Rams (1-9). Samantha Russell scored six, and Christina Caiazzo added four. Lindsey Kelly (three) and Sarah Boyd (two) also scored.

No. 5 Mainland Reg. 54, Vineland 30: Kasey Bretones scored 17 for the Mustangs (10-2), who are No. 5 in the Elite 11. Ava Mazur scored 10, and Sydney Stokes added nine. Bella Mazur, Ava's twin, scored seven, and Ava Sheeran scored four. Madison Naman scored three, and Alexa Levy added two.

Egypt Owens and Samantha Jones each scored 12 for the Fighting Clan (4-6). Madison Fowlkes scored four, and Thalia Duncan added two.

Lower Cape May Reg. 57, St. Joseph 35: Janaya Elam and Alex Vogt each scored nine for the Caper Tigers (5-4). Olivia Lewis, Kaitlyn McGuigan and Hailey Elwell each scored eight. Brianna Loper (five), Alex Vogt and Jazzy Serrano (four each) and Layla Nunez (two) also scored.

Cassidy Perri scored 17 for the Wildcats (2-3). Shyla McLean scored 16, and Nisa Fuller added two.