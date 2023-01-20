 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Millville boys basketball tops Cumberland: Roundup

The Millville High School boys basketball team improved to 10-4 with a 66-38 nonleague win over visiting Cumberland Regional on Friday.

Millville led 31-16 at halftime and continued to pull away.

Raquan Ford scored 17 points for the visiting Thunderbolts (10-4), and Khalon Foster had 15. Donte Smith and Terrence Todd contributed eight apiece, and Jabbar Barriento and Doug Doughty scored six and five points, respectively.

Ethan Turner scored 17 points for Cumberland (4-9), and DJ Mosley had 11.

Girls basketball

Lower Cape May Regional 28, Collingswood 21: Kaitlyn McGuigan led host Lower Cape May (7-5) with 14 points, and Hailey Elwell scored eight. Sarah Donahue and Brianna Loper added three apiece. The Caper Tigers were up 23-13 after three quarters. For Collingswood (3-11), Sidona Hacki-Gerenstein scored seven points, and Chloe Wright and Alexandra Rudio had six and five, respectively.

Vineland 46, Millville 26: Samantha Jones topped all scorers with 17 points for Vineland (6-9). Madison Fowlkes and Egypt Owens each scored nine, and Brittany Herbert and Thalia Duncan added four and three, respectively. Host Millville (2-10) led 21-18 at halftime, but Vineland outscored the Thunderbolts 28-5 in the second half.

Wrestling

Lacey Township 40, Toms River East 33

150: Kyle Leonard LT p. Lester Cook 1:30

157: Andrew McLeod LT by forfeit

165: Nicholas Delorenzo TRE p. Casey Delvecchio 1:40

175: Luciano Ferranti LT p. Yael Carpinteyro :44

190: Anastasios Erbaturakis TRE p. David Alvarez 5:52

215: James Lynch TRE p. Dylan Trinidad :29

285: Brody Sager LT d. William Van Wyck 2-1

106: Shane Sickler TRE by forfeit

113: Ralphael Garcia LT md. Andrew Cardozo 10-1

120: Tyler Singer TRE d. Nick Torre 7-5

126: Jaton Wellington TRE p. John Downs

132: Aidan Ott LT p. Trevor Grosso

138: Tyler French LT d. Richie Kulessa 3-0

144: Matt Gauthier LT by forfeit

