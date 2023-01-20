Millville boys basketball tops Cumberland: Roundup

The Millville High School boys basketball team improved to 10-4 with a 66-38 nonleague win over visiting Cumberland Regional on Friday.

Millville led 31-16 at halftime and continued to pull away.

Raquan Ford scored 17 points for the visiting Thunderbolts (10-4), and Khalon Foster had 15. Donte Smith and Terrence Todd contributed eight apiece, and Jabbar Barriento and Doug Doughty scored six and five points, respectively.

Ethan Turner scored 17 points for Cumberland (4-9), and DJ Mosley had 11.

Girls basketball

Lower Cape May Regional 28, Collingswood 21: Kaitlyn McGuigan led host Lower Cape May (7-5) with 14 points, and Hailey Elwell scored eight. Sarah Donahue and Brianna Loper added three apiece. The Caper Tigers were up 23-13 after three quarters. For Collingswood (3-11), Sidona Hacki-Gerenstein scored seven points, and Chloe Wright and Alexandra Rudio had six and five, respectively.

Vineland 46, Millville 26: Samantha Jones topped all scorers with 17 points for Vineland (6-9). Madison Fowlkes and Egypt Owens each scored nine, and Brittany Herbert and Thalia Duncan added four and three, respectively. Host Millville (2-10) led 21-18 at halftime, but Vineland outscored the Thunderbolts 28-5 in the second half.