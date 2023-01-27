Millville boys basketball defeats Hammonton: Roundup

The Millville High School boys basketball team beat visiting Hammonton 53-51 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Friday.

The Thunderbolts outscored Hammonton 19-15 in the fourth quarter to win. The Blue Devils led 24-21 at halftime

Raquan Ford led Millville (13-4) with 16 points. Donte Smith scored 13, and Jaden Merrill had 11. Jabbar Barriento added six points, and Khalon Foster had five.

Bryce Nicholson and Kenny Smith both scored 14 for Hammonton (9-7). Ta'Vonne Barber scored seven, and Azzir Smith-Bey added four. Tyler Lowe scored three.

Wildwood 93, Camden Academy Charter 49: Junior Hans scored 29 to go with six assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Warriors (15-2). Brian Cunniff scored 12, and Alex Daniel added 11. Daniel and Cunniff each grabbed five rebounds. Jordan Fusik scored nine to go with four assists and three steals. Lukas Basile scored eight, and Harley Buscham added seven. Ryan Troiano scored six and had four assists and four steals. Lance Lillo scored four, and Chase Critchfield added two.

Wildwood led 50-29 at halftime.

Julius Dominguez scored 17 for Camden Academy Charter (9-7)

Jackson Memorial 37, Southern Reg. 30: Mekhi Cherry scored 11 for Jackson Memorial (14-4). Respect Tyleek and Samir Padilla each scored six. The Rams fell to 11-6. No further information was available.

Girls basketball

Our Lady of Mercy 43, Vineland 36: Savannah Prescott scored 17 for the Villagers (9-7). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 13. Angelina Dragone scored six, and Drew Coyle added four. Sophia Sacco scored three.

Samantha Jones scored 12 for Vineland (6-12). Madison Fowlkes scored eight, and Egypt Owens added five. Aaliyah Williams and Caroline Guzman each scored three, and Thalia Duncan and Julissa Vincente each added two.

No. 5 Mainland Reg. 47, No. 10 Wildwood Catholic 33: Sydney Stokes scored 17 points for the host Mustangs (15-2), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Mainland outscored the Crusaders 24-13 in the second half. Kasey Bretones added 12 points for the Mustangs and sisters Bella and Ava Mazur had nine and eight points, respectively.

For Wildwood Catholic (15-4), Kaci Mikulski scored 10 points, Destiny Wallace had nine, and Anastasia Bowman added eight. Also scoring was Carly Murphy (four) and El McCabe (two).

Wildwood 73, Glassboro 24: Macie McCracken scored 25 for host Wildwood (10-5) to go with seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Sinaia Hills added 18 points and five rebounds. Angela Wilber scored 10 to go with four rebounds and three assists. Sophia Wilber contributed seven points, three rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Kaydence Oakley had six points and three rebounds. Mia Cripps scored five.

Tamia Smith and Sanaa Thomas each scored 11 for Glassboro (6-6).

Holy Spirit 45, Sterling 38: Sabrina Little scored 13 for the Spartans (13-4). Kira Murray scored nine, including three 3s. Angelina Bell and Kendall Murphy each scored eight. Hanna Watson scored five, and Kieran Brewster and Cece Bell each added one.

Mackenzie McDonald scored 10 for Sterling (14-4).