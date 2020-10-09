Millville beats top-ranked Hermits for first win of the season

The Millville High School football team on Friday beat St. Augustine Prep 22-21 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game in Millville.
The Thunderbolts improved to 1-1.
Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Millville scored on a 3-yard run by LaQuint Allen. Allen then passed to Davonte White for a successful two-point conversion to take a one-point lead.
Millville stopped St. Augustine on fourth-and-5 on the following drive to seal the win. Allen rushed 16 times for 66 yards and had two catches for 35 yards.
It was the season opener for the Hermits, who are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.
For St. Augustine, Franklin Simms and Kanye Udoh each scored on 10-yard runs. Trey McLeer caught a 27-yard passing touchdown from Austin Leyman. Udoh finished with 27 carries for 187 yards.
St. Augustine; 7 7 0 7—21
Millville; 0 6 8 8—22
FIRST QUARTER
S— Simms 10 run (Bispo kick)
SECOND QUARTER
M— White 6 pass from Robbins (kick fail)
S— McLear 27 pass from Leyman (Bispo kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M— Cox-Patterson 1 run (Cephas pass from Robbins)
FOURTH QUARTER
S— Udoh 10 run (Bispo kick)
M— Allen 3 run (White pass from Allen)
Records— M 1-1, S 0-1.
Hammonton 27,
Vineland 6
Jaiden Abrams had rushing touchdowns of 24, 15 and 5 yards for Hammonton. Brock Weissman scored the first touchdown of the game with a 1-yard run.
Vineland fell to 0-1.
Vineland; 0 0 6 0—6
Hammonton; 0 20 0 7—27
SECOND QUARTER
H— Weissman 1 run (kick fail)
H— Abrams 24 run (kick good)
H— Abrams 15 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
V— touchdown (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
H— Abrams 5 run (kick good)
Records— H 2-0, V 0-1.
St. Joseph 30,
Pleasantville 6
Cohl Mercado had rushing touchdowns of 11 and 20 yards for St. Joseph. Ahmad Ross ran 47 yards for a touchdown. The Wildcats’ defense also forced a safety on a Pleasantville punt.
For Pleasantville, Ernest Howard scored on a 5-yard run.
St. Joseph; 0 14 7 9—30
Pleasantville; 0 6 0 0—6
SECOND QUARTER
S— Mercado 11 run (kick good)
P— Howard 5 run (kick fail)
S— Shertel 3 run (kick good)
THIRD QUARTER
S— Mercado 20 run (kick good)
FOURTH QUARTER
S — safety
S— Ross 47 run (kick good)
Records— S 1-1, P 1-1.
Clayton 28,
Lower Cape May Reg. 0
Middle Twp. 49,
Schalick 6
Southern Reg. 28,
Brick Memorial 13
Barnegat 20,
Shore Reg. 13
