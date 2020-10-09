Millville beats top-ranked Hermits for first win of the season

The Millville High School football team on Friday beat St. Augustine Prep 22-21 in a West Jersey Football League American Division game in Millville.

The Thunderbolts improved to 1-1.

Trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Millville scored on a 3-yard run by LaQuint Allen. Allen then passed to Davonte White for a successful two-point conversion to take a one-point lead.

Millville stopped St. Augustine on fourth-and-5 on the following drive to seal the win. Allen rushed 16 times for 66 yards and had two catches for 35 yards.

It was the season opener for the Hermits, who are ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

For St. Augustine, Franklin Simms and Kanye Udoh each scored on 10-yard runs. Trey McLeer caught a 27-yard passing touchdown from Austin Leyman. Udoh finished with 27 carries for 187 yards.

St. Augustine; 7 7 0 7—21

Millville; 0 6 8 8—22

FIRST QUARTER

S— Simms 10 run (Bispo kick)

SECOND QUARTER

M— White 6 pass from Robbins (kick fail)