Millville beats Absegami 4-0 to give new coach Corrine Etter-Veight her first victory

"It's exciting to win, but, like I said to the girls, winning isn't everything," Etter-Veight said. "There are still some things we need to work on. Things that we need to grind on at practice. There were some good things (Saturday), and that's why we came out on top. A win is a win, but there are still a lot of things we have to do."

Millville earned three corners in the first quarter but was unable to capitalize on the opportunities. But the Thunderbolts relentlessly attacked the cage for most of the game, and Cooper scored unassisted with 2 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter. The score remained 1-0 at halftime as both defenses were solid throughout the opening 30 minutes.

The Thunderbolts attacked even harder in the second half.

Cooper scored unassisted midway through the third quarter to extend the lead to 2-0. Gianna Weldon scored later in the third to make it 3-0, and Sophia Kenelia scored early in the fourth to cap the scoring. Alexis Moler assisted on both of those goals.

Cooper played varsity as a freshman in 2020 and finished with eight goals. But the sophomore forward and midfielder wanted to prove herself this season and continue to improve. Now, after scoring her first two of 2021, she aims for more.