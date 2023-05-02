Connor Lacy struck out four and allowed seven hits in six innings to lead the Millville High School baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Vineland in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Tuesday.

The Fighting Clan is No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

David Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Thunderbolts (7-7). Wayne Hill and Henry Colon each scored once. Vineland outhit Millville 7-4.

Xavier Anglero struck out five and allowed four hits in five innings for Vineland (11-4). Xavier Cortez went 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs. Donny Gomez singled and drove in one run.

No. 10 Egg Harbor Twp. 4, Hammonton 3: Jay Salsbery struck out five and allowed three hits in four innings to earn the win.

Cameron Flukey, Jackson Conroy and Jason Salsbery each drove in one run. Joey Velardi, Michael Piskun, Carter Nixon and Peyton Smith all scored. EHT scored three runs in the fifth inning to take 4-1 lead.

Drew Haines went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Hammonton (6-8). Matt McAleer scored twice, and Kole Bagnell scored once. Jaiden Franchetti and Ryan Beebe each struck out two.

Cedar Creek 9, Mainland Reg. 4: The Pirates scored five in the bottom of the sixth inning in a Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic first-round game Tuesday.

The Mustangs (5-8) led 4-0 after four innings.

Ryan Manning went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run for the Pirates (13-3). Richie Gonzales and Scott McConnell each scored two. Jason Fetrow singled, had a run and RBI. Tyler McCorriston went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Justin Eifert stuck out three and allowed just two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

St. Joseph 9, Holy Spirit 8: Ty Powell singled, scored three and had an RBI for the Wildcats (5-7).

Powell also pitched three innings and struck out one. Scott Digerolamo went 2 for 2 and scored three. Jimmy Mantuano singled and had an RBI. Lucas Middleman singled and scored once.

Connor Lamanteer, Vince Spina and Breckin Weiss each had two RBIs for Holy Spirit (6-8). Bernie Hargadon and Ryan Mallen each scored twice. Gavin Cohen singled, scored once and hd an RBI. Luca Bruno and Lamanteer each struck out three.

Cape May Tech 11, Pleasantville 1: The Hawks (6-6) scored 10 in the bottom of the fifth to win on the 10-run rule.

Nick Boehm struck out eight and allowed just one hit to earn the win. Tanner Oliva went 2 for 2 with a double, five RBIs and a run for the winners. Adam Dille went 2 for 3 with a run. Nick Boehm drove in one run and scored three. Connor Mulligan, Brandon Turkaly, Connor Weatherby and Ronald Neenhold each scored one and drove in one.

Joshue Matos singled for Pleasantville (4-9).

No. 2 St. Augustine 10, Ocean City 4: Marco Levari struck out seven and allowed five innings to earn the win.

Jack Cappuccio went 3 for 3 with four RBIs for the Hermits (12-3). Alex Bersani went 2 for 3 with three runs. CJ Furey scored four runs. Gabe Gillespie singled, scored once and had an RBI.

Ocean City (8-8) scored two in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead, but the Hermits scored two in the second and three in the third to take a 5-2 lead.

Atlantic Christian 14 , Cumberland Christian 1: Charlie Costello and Malachi Vasquez throw a combined no-hitter for the Cougars. Logan Benson, Adam Schlundt and Malachi Vasquez each had extra-base hits. No further information was available.

