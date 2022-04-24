Millville advances to Blue Devil Tournament semis: Late Saturday roundup

The Millville High School softball team beat Delsea Regional 14-4 in a 39th annual Blue Devil Invitational quarterfinal game Saturday in Hammonton.

Brooke Joslin went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs for the Thunderbolts (7-4).

Gabriella Jacquet had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Haley Brag and Kendall Sooy hit doubles.

Delsea fell to 8-4.

39th Blue Devil Invitational Invitational first round

Hammonton 3, Shawnee 1: Krista Tzaferos went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs for the Blue Devils (8-5). Alexa Panagopoylos hit a solo homer. April Lewandowski allowed a run and struck out nine in the seven-inning complete game. Shawnee fell to 5-5.

Millville 3, Cedar Creek 2: Millville (6-4) won in eight innings. Brooke Joslin had two hits and an RBI, and Brielle Dixon drove in two for the Thunderbolts. Emily Paul allowed two runs and struck out six in eight innings. Cedar Creek fell to 11-3.

Cherokee 11, Mainland Reg. 5: Avery Obetz had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for Cherokee (6-4). Emily Laffert had two hits and three runs, and Sarah Masters hit a single, a triple and drove in three runs. For Mainland (6-5), Josyln Adams homered and drove in four runs, and Ava Kinkler had two hits, a run and an RBI.

Baseball

Al Hedelt Tournament

Pennsville 3, Absegami 2: Luke Wood allowed two runs, one earned and struck out nine for Pennsville (6-4) in the semifinals. Dane Thomas hit a solo homer, and Jared Vandersteur had a double and an RBI. Vraj Sheth, Adrian Wiggins and John Leonetti each had hits for the Braves (3-4).

Oakcrest 8, Absegami 2: Gunnar Smith doubled and drove in two runs, and AJ Costantini hit a double for Oakcrest (3-7) in this consolation game. Matthew Johansen had two hits and a run for Absegami (3-5).

Pop McKenna Tournament

Paul VI 9, Egg Harbor Twp. 3: Joe Bruno and Sam Juckett each had a single, a double and a run for Paul VI (6-2) in a first-round game. Sasha Palma doubled, drove in a run and scored. Zach Severino struck out five in five innings.

For EHT (7-2), Justin Sweeney had two hits and an RBI. Jacob Cagna singled and drove in two runs.

Egg Harbor Twp. 10, Hackensack 0: EHT won in six innings on the 10-run rule in this consolation game. Christian Rando and Umir Cozart each had two hits and an RBI. Peyton Smith hit a double and drove in two runs. Justin Sweeney hit a solo homer. Rando pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Hackensack fell to 3-9.

Other games

Ocean City 17, Seffner Christian (Fla.) 1: This game ended after five innings due to the 10-run rule. Duke McCarron went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, two runs and four RBIs. Dylan Oliver had two hits, two runs and four RBIs. Colin Thompson and Evan Taylor each had two hits and two runs. Tom Finnegan allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out 11 in five innings.

Delaney Classic

Clayton 15, Bridgeton 7: Jesse Wartenby went 4 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs for Clayton (4-7) in this first-round matchup. Tommy Halikman had two hits and two runs. For Bridgeton (3-5), Jorge Valentin had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Bridgeton 25, LEAP Academy 2: The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in each of the first two innings and won by 10-run rule in five innings of this consolation game. Jorge Valentin went 4 for 5 with a double, a triple, three runs and six RBIs. Camaron Dunkle had two hits, four runs and two RBIs. Dominic Ketterer had two hits, two runs and four RBIs. Dunkle allowed two runs and struck out 13 in the complete-game win.

Boys volleyball

Southern Reg. 2, Kingsway Reg. 0: The Rams improved to 15-0 following three wins Saturday. The Rams beat the Dragons 25-14, 25-16. Angelo Addiego had a team-high 24 assists and eight digs. Lucas Kean had 11 kills and 10 service points, and Drew McNellis had seven kills. Kingsway fell to 4-7

Southern Reg. 2, Pennsauken 0: The Rams won 25-5, 25-13. Angelo Addiego had 17 assists and seven service points. Lucas Kean had eight kills, and Nick Piserchia added 11 service points. Pennsauken fell to 2-9.

Southern Reg. 2, Hunterdon Central 0: The Rams won 25-19, 25-10. Angelo Addiego had 21 assists and six service points. Luca Kean led with 12 kill to go with five digs. Landon Davis had six digs and seven service points, and Finn Olcott had five digs and seven service points.

