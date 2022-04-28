 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Millville, ACIT, Southern impress at Penn Relays

The Millville, ACIT and Southern Regional high school girls track and field teams impressed at The Penn Relays Carnival on Thursday.

Millville ran the fastest Press-area 4x100-meter relay at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

The Thunderbolts foursome of Amiyah Goolsby, Leah Ellis, Aaliyah Goolsby and Aniyah Bennett finished sixth in their heat in 51.36 seconds.

That time ranked 121 out of the 500 relay teams that competed Thursday.

In other events, the Southern Regional girls ran the fastest 4x400 of any Press-area school.

The foursome of Brielle Romano, Grace Hagaman, Grace Fessler and Caitlyn Siek finished seventh in their heat in 4:10.62. Southern’s time ranked 103rd of the 537 4x400 teams that ran Thursday.

Meanwhile, the ACIT girls ran the fastest Cape-Atlantic League 4x400 relay. The foursome of Tashyah Sample, Amalinally Pemberton, Katelynn Aurelos and Amiyah Stephens finished second in their heat in 4:13.53.

The Egg Harbor Township foursome of Isabelle Cheeseman, Taylor Rooney, Adeline Umphlett and Alexa Ali won its 4x400 heat in 4:19.23.

Boys volleyball

Pinelands Regional 2, Lacey Township 0: The host Wildcats (6-5) won with set scores of 25-12 and 25-20. Brogan Duelly led Pinelands with 10 kills and had five digs. Matt Davis added seven kills, and Zack Kay had 12 assists. Dan Brunke contributed nine assists and 13 service points and Patrick O'Brien had five digs and six service points. Lacey fell to 3-7.

Baseball

Lower Cape May Regional 11, Atlantic City 0: Ryan Pew went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs for visiting Lower (3-8) in the five-inning game, and Hunter Ray was 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Evan Shoffler added a double, a run and three RBIs. Four Caper Tigers pitchers combined to allow three hits, with three strikeouts and four walks. A.C. dropped to 2-11.

Girls lacrosse

Egg Harbor Township 21, Atlantic City 0: Hayley Henderson scored eight goals and had six assists and seven draw controls for visiting EHT (7-4). Emily Gargan had five goals and four ground balls. Anna Smith added two goals, one assist and four draw controls, and Kierstyn Zinckgraf had two goals. A.C. dropped to 1-8.

Softball

Gloucester Catholic 17, Wildwood 0: Cambrie Todd went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs for visiting Gloucester Catholic in the five-inning game, and Adrianna Green was 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs. Emily McGinn added two doubles. Ava Troiano had the only hit for Wildwood.

Golf

Girls golf

Lacey Township 207, Toms River South 218

At Toms River South

LT: Madison Zrinski 49, Lily Hodgson 51, Erin Gavin 52, Kendall Evans 55

TRS: Caitlyn Szczypinski 50, Hailey Leatherman 54, Meaghan Weatherstone 56, Isabella Archiello 58

Records: Lacey 6-3; TRS 1-5

