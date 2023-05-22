Mike Jarvis scored three goals to go with an assist to help Cedar Creek High School beat Timber Creek 11-3 in a boys lacrosse game Monday.
The visiting Pirates (8-7) built an 8-0 halftime lead.
Jason Bishop scored two goals and had three assists. Evan Scholder tallied two and contributed two assists, and Justin Assink scored twice. Sean Ralston and Robby Cole each added a goal, and Bryan Doughery made 18 saves for the win.
Timber Creek fell to 2-14.
Middletown South 14, No. 4 Southern Reg. 9: Steve Kirschner scored five goals to help the Eagles improve to 10-5.
The Rams, ranked fourth in The Press Elite 11, dropped to 11-6. No further information was available.
