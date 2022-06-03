Mike Giordano's RBI single leads Cedar Creek into semis Tuesday: Roundup

Mike Giordano hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the top-seeded Cedar Creek High School baseball team to a 1-0 victory over ninth-seeded Point Pleasant Borough in a South Jersey Group II quarterfinal game Friday.

The Pirates improved to 18-12.

Giordano went 2 for 3. Ethan Butterhof scored the winning run. Nate Kennedy went 2 for 2. He also pitched a complete game with five strikeouts and allowed just three hits. Kyle Jones and John McColl also singled.

Trey Harpootlian struck out six in 6 1/3 innings for Point Pleasant (9-17-1). He also doubled.

Cedar Creek will host the winner of fifth-seeded West Deptford and fourth-seeded Cinnaminson in a semifinal Tuesday.

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

(1) No. 1 St. Augustine 4, (8) Notre Dame 3: The game was tied 1-1 after two innings and 3-3 after three. The Hermits (25-1) scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth. Marco Levari started on the mound for St. Augustine, which is the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Holden de Jong pitched four shutout innings of relief. Hermits coach Mike Bylone earned his 300th career win. No further information was available.

S.J. Group III quarterfinals

(3) No. 7 Delsea Reg. 4, (11) Lacey Twp. 2: The Lions (12-12) scored both of their runs in the first inning. Carson Gudzak singled and drove in a run. Andrew Tobia and Zack Barrett each scored. Michael Todaro struck out four in six innings. For the Crusaders (21-5), George Starr struck out five in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He did not allow any runs.

Delsea, ranked seventh in the Elite 11, will face the winner of 10th-seeded Hammonton and second-seeded Mainland Regional in the semifinals Tuesday. The Mustangs, No. 8 in the Elite 11, and the Blue Devils will play at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Track and field

S.J. Groups II and III first day at Delsea Reg.

Ocean City High School’s Owen Ritti won the boys Group III 800-meter run in 1 minute, 57.31 seconds. The Red Raiders’ Elaina Styer won the girls long jump (17-9.50).

Mainland Regional’s Jayden Bergman, William Murray, Cody Pierce and Leo Pierre won the boys Group III 4x100 relay in 43.08. The Mustangs’ Eva Morrison won the girls pole vault (10-6), while teammate Camryn Dirks won the javelin (118-4) and took third in the long jump (17-4.25). Hammonton’s Emma Peretti won the girls Group III shot put (38-9).

Middle Township’s Keira Phillips won the girls Group II 400 hurdles (1:04.38).

Pleasantville’s Isaiah Davenport won the boys Group II high jump (6-4). Teammate Irvin Marable III took second in the 800 run (1:57.77), while Samir Miller finished third in the 100 dash (10.99).

For the girls, Oakcrest’s Alexia Bey was second in the Group II shot put (36-5). The Mustangs’ Isabelle VandenBerg was second in the Group III 400 hurdles (1:07.68). Teammate Gillian Lovett placed third in the 800 run (2:23.97).

The Red Raiders’ Mallory Gould, Maggie Halbruner, Tricia Nicoletti and Naomi Nnewihe finished third in the Group III 4x100 relay in 50.06. Barnegat’s Valencia Gosser tied for third in the Group II 100 (12.64). Lower Cape May’s MaryKatelyn West was second in the Group II pole vault (9-0).

For the boys, Hammonton’s Connor Wright was third in the boys Group III triple jump (45-1.75). Mainland’s Linden Wineland was third in the boys Group III 3,200 run (9:37.74). Teammate Mawali Ossuniyi was second in the high jump (6-4). Oakcrest’s Aldrich Doe placed second in the Group II triple jump (42-10.50).

S.J. Groups I and IV first day at Buena Reg.

Freshman Macie McCracken of Wildwood won her first sectional title when she ran 11:33.39 to win the girls Group I 2,200.

Egg Harbor Township’s Ahmad Fogg won the boys Group IV triple jump (43-7.75). Teammate Aaron Bullock was second (43-2). Millville’s Leah Ellis placed first in the girls Group IV long jump (16-10.25). Teammate Leah Howard defended her javelin title with a personal-best 138-6. Buena Regional’s Erin Calderone won the girls Group I shot put with a personal-best throw 37-9.25.

EHT’s DJ Germann was second in the boys 100 (10.73). Teammate Malachi Wesley finished third in the boys Group IV 400 hurdles (56.03). ACIT’s Amiyah Stephens was second in the girls Group IV 100 dash (12.46).

Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional continued his sensational spring when he threw 185-9 to win the boys Group IV discus. Megan Campanile of Southern Regional finished third in the girls javelin with a throw of 128-10.

The top six finishers in each event at both sectional meets, plus ties, qualified to compete in the state tournament. Both S.J. meets will resume at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

