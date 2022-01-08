Middle's Alick Killian wins title at Red Bank Regional tourney: Roundup

Middle Township High School senior wrestler Alick Killian won the 157-pound title Saturday at the Buc Classic Tournament at Red Bank Regional High School.
Adrien Laboy (144), Brian Juzaitis (165) and David Giulian (190) each finished second for the Panthers. Max Adelizzi (215) and Kani Perry (285) both finished third.
Middle, which finished fourth in team scoring with 156 points, was the only local school that competed in the event.
Thirteen schools competed. Manasquan won with 185 points. Freehold Borough finished second with 166. Jackson Liberty place placed third with 160.
Killian, who earned a first-round bye, won all three of his matches by pin. In the final, Killian pinned Manasquan's Max Salerno in 1 minutes, 53 seconds.
X'Zavier Swinton (132) and Connor Rowlands (113) each placed fifth for the Panthers. Geordin Davis (120) and Maurice Matthews (285) both finished sixth.
Middle returns to the mat at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hammonton.
Lower Cape May Reg. Meet: The Caper Tigers hosted a quad-meet with Timber Creek, Pinelands Regional and Wall Township.
Lower won all three of its meets, beating Timber Creek 60-19, Pinelands Regional 57-21 and Wall 37-35. Lower wrestlers Brock Zurawski, Marcus Hebron, Brayden Castillo, Jadan Farrow, Nathan Stewart and Brody Saltzman each won all three of their matches.
No further information was available.
Results
Oakcrest quad meet
Holy Spirit 42, Oakcrest 26; Oakcrest 59, Penns Grove 18; Pennsauken 48, Oakcrest 30
106—Carter Pack HS p. Tom Van O (1:48); Tom Van O p. Nasir Stewart PG (N/A); Luca Silvestre P p. Van (N/A)
113—Double forfeit (HS-O); Yulian Rivera O by PG forfeit; Yulian Rivera O by P forfeit;
120—Max Elton HS p. Lucas Espen O (0:50); Lucas Espen O p. Jose Ortiz PG (N/A); Angel Bien P p. Espen (2:00)
126—Hogan Horsey O d. Bryce Manera HS (8-3); Hogan Horsey p. Demitriyus Martinez PG (N/A); Hogan Horsey p. Ray Pacheco P (N/A)
132—Jurdain Hendricks O Ttf. Dave Sonnie HS (16-1, 4:00); Hendricks md. Anthony Brown PG (15-6); Hendricks p. Edgar Sanchez P (N/A)
138—Hunter Horsey O p. Sal Palmeri (1:59); Hunter Horsey by PG forfeit; Hunter Horsey p. Nasser Gregory P (N/A)
144—Ethan Rowley O p. Talon Fischer HS (2:30); Rowley inj. Joshon Knight PG; Nouman Farhat P d. Rowley (10-5)
150—Jack Morely HS p. Owen Becker O (2:00); Becker d. Jayden Owens PG (3-2); Liam O`Neill P p. Becker (N/A)
157—KJ Sherman HS by O forfeit; Angier p. Antonio Garris PG (N/A); Angier p. Jackson Fravel P (2:00)
165—Gunnar Angier O by HS forfeit; Brian Trinidad PG by O forfeit; Aaron Le P by O forfeit
175—Double forfeit (HS-O); James Emel PG by O forfeit; Christopher Lamothe by O forfeit
190—Robert McDevitt HS p. Dylan McClain O (0:14); Isaiah Underwood PG p. McClain (N/A); Youssef Rafeh P p. McClain (N/A)
215—Jackson Braschard HS p. Bavly Nashed O (0:36); Nashed O by PG forfeit; Darius Forman P p. Nashed (2:00)
285—Philip Docteur HS p. Francisco Velazquez O (5:28); Velazquez p. Nasir Stewart PG (N/A); Adrian Hernandez P d. Velazquez (1-0)
Holy Spirit 43, Pennsauken 27; Holy Spirit 54, Penns Grove 25
106—Carter Pack HS tf. Luca Silvestre P (18-3, 5:05); Pack p. Devine Arce PG (0:27)
113—Elton HS by P forfeit; Elton HS by PG forfeit;
120—Bryce Manera HS tf. Bien P (15-0, 5:15); Jose Ortiz PG md. Alexandria Graffius HS (26-14)
126—Gavin Paolone HS p. Edgar Sanchez P (1:04); Paolone p. Demitriyus Martinez PG (0:33)
132—Ray Pacheco P p. Dave Sonnie HS (0:40); Anthony Brown PG d. Sonnie (10-4)
138—Gregory P d. Fischer HS (5-0); Palmeri by PG forfeit
144—Sal Palmeri HS d. Nouman Farhat P (8-4); Fischer HS Jayden Owens PG (0:30)
150—Liam O`Neill P p. Jack Morely HS (2:32); Jack Morely HS by PG forfeit
157—Sherman HS p. Justin Medina P (0:42); Sherman p. Antonio Garris PG (0:40)
165—Lamothe P by HS forfeit; Brian Trinidad PG by HS forfeit
175—Le P by HS forfeit; Isaiah Underwood PG by HS forfeit
190—Robert McDevitt HS p. Youssef Rafeh P (0:29); James Emel PG p. McDevitt (1:05)
215—Darius Forman P p. Jackson Braschard (2:34); Braschard by PG forfeit.
285—Docteur HS p. Hernandez P (3:05); Docteur p. Nasir Stewart PG (0:43)
Toms River North quad-meet
Delsea Reg. 60, Ocean City 12; Delsea 69, Absegami 4
106—Gage Summers D p. Jacob Melini OC (3:07); Summers tf. Nick Gargione A (15-0, 3:41)
113—Zavier Stokes D by OC forfeit; Stokes D p. Joey Achamizo A (0:29)
120—Aiden Leypoldt OC d. Ramone Alfonso-Arroyo D (5-0); Alfonso-Arroyo p. Matthew Sterling A (3:27)
126—Jacob Hassett D p. Dominic Morrill OC (1:35); Alex Zimmerman D md. Aidan Zeck A (12-4)
132—Jamar Dixon D p. Liam Cupit OC (0:40); Dixon by A forfeit
138—Giovanni Degeorge D p. Mason Afanador OC (0:47); Degeorge d. Bhavya Rama A (7-1)
144—Marius Fennal D p. James Picinich OC (0:57); Fennal p. Frank Gargione A (1:14)
150—Riley Boos D p. Ben Peterson OC (1:43); Boos p. Julian Rivera A (4:56)
157—Charley Cossaboone OC P. Austin Boos D (3:05); Sean Cowan A md. Riley Boos D (15-5)
165—Tyson Derenberger D p. Clifford Dirkes OC (0:38); Derenberger by A forfeit
175—Jared Schoppe D p. Sam Williams OC (4:24); Schoppe p. George Rhodes A (7-2)
190—Joel Anderson D p. David Schultz OC (0:52); Danny Digiovacchino D p. Caiden Hurley A (0:11)
215—Double forfeit D-OC; Luke Maxwell D by A forfeit
285—Aiden Fisher OC d. Rocco Bennett D (4-3); Bennett p. Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A (1:34)
Note: Toms River North also competed. Not all results of this quad-meet were available.
Mount Olive quad meet
Southern Reg. 31, Mt. Olive 30
106—Carter Cofone MO md. Sam Pari (14-5)
113—Tyeler Hagensen MO md. Sam Pari (19-6)
120—David Ferrante SR p. Matteo Eagleson (0:16)
126—Conor Collins SR p. Zak Kovach (0:30)
132—Wyatt Stout SR d. Jack Bastarrika (4-2)
138—Hayden Hochstrasser SR md. Daniel Barra (10-2)
144—Matt Henrich SR p. David Ryerson (1:14)
150—Tyler Bienus MO d. Nick Bennet (5-1)
157—Cole Velardi SR d. Joshua McGill (8-2)
165—Brian Bienus MO md. Tyler Chase (12-1)
175—Hunter Perez MO p. Kai Wagner (3:13)
190—Anthony Moscatello MO p. Collin French (3:48)
215—Riley Camoia MO d. Riley O`Boyle (3-1)
285—Dave Casas SR d. Jackson Youtz (4-2)
Note: Passaic Tech and Paramus also competed. Full results of the meet were not available.
Hammonton Duals
Pennsville 42, Buena Reg. 33
106—Dylan Fowler B d. Kloi Tighe (6-5)
113—Christopher Daniels P p. Nicholas Panaro (1:13)
120—Nate Johnson B d. Michael LaPalomento (4-0)
126—Cameron Morgan P p. Lucas Gellura (0:34)
132—Kameron Drummond P by forfeit
138—Austin Aldana P. Logan Freeman (0:43)
144—Charlie Muzzarelli B d.Jackson Painter (5-0)
150—Brodrick Murphy B p. Anthony Sylvestro (1:15)
157—Ralph Carugno B p. Aidan Emery (3:03)
165—Jacob Ecret P p. Allen Adkins (3:37)
175—Matt Carugno B by forfeit
190—Nick Wiker B by forfeit
215—Jacob Baker P p. Brian Passamante (0:55)
285—Gavin Watson P by orfeit
Note: Gateway, Millville, Rancocas Valley, Washington Twp., Winslow Twp. and Hammonton also competed in the event. N further information was available.
Lacey Twp. 54, Central Reg. 24
106—Brendan Schuler LT tf. Aiden O`Brien (15-0, N/A)
113—John Downs LT p. Matthew Denman (1:10)
120—Jake Laskowski CR p. Jordan Lavelle (1:53)
126—Brady Carter LT p. Nicholas Condello (0:57)
132—Aidan Ott LT d. Keith Swistock (7-1)
138—Matt Gauthier LT p. Ethan VanSplinter (3:52)
144—Andre Ferrauiolo LT d. Luke Ardise (1:17)
150—Jack Condello CR p. Tyler Santana (5:05)
157—Kevin Fazio LT p. Odumayomi Femi-Oke (1:50)
165—Jayden Martins LT p. John Eisenhower (1:28)
175—James Circle LT md. John Eisenhower (17-5)
190—Matt Coon LT p. Caden Barker (0:38)
215—Cosmo Zaccaro CR p. John Dodaro (2:10)
285—Logan Brennan CR p. John Clayton (5:33)
Vineland 45, Clayton/Glassboro 33
106—Josh Kinchen V by forfeit
113—Dominic Bosco V by forfeit
120—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Kanye Hallett (1:28)
126—Conrad Raynor CG p. Everett Cronk (3:10)
132—Shawn Mckellick CG by forfeit
138—Christian Rode CG by forfeit
144—Sam Raynor CG by forfeit
150—Noah Cruz V p. Nick Degner (0:47)
157—Xavier Lugo V p. Furkan Yardim (0:54)
165—Brodie Carey CG d. Shawn Lindholm (8-2)
175—Austin Nordberg V by forfeit
190—Josean Serrano Cruz V d. Kyle Ramirez (10-4)
215—Omari Watson CG p. Ricardo Torres (N/A)
285—Ayden Rivera V by forfeit
