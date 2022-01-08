Middle's Alick Killian wins title at Red Bank Regional tourney: Roundup

Middle Township High School senior wrestler Alick Killian won the 157-pound title Saturday at the Buc Classic Tournament at Red Bank Regional High School.

Adrien Laboy (144), Brian Juzaitis (165) and David Giulian (190) each finished second for the Panthers. Max Adelizzi (215) and Kani Perry (285) both finished third.

Middle, which finished fourth in team scoring with 156 points, was the only local school that competed in the event.

Thirteen schools competed. Manasquan won with 185 points. Freehold Borough finished second with 166. Jackson Liberty place placed third with 160.

Killian, who earned a first-round bye, won all three of his matches by pin. In the final, Killian pinned Manasquan's Max Salerno in 1 minutes, 53 seconds.

X'Zavier Swinton (132) and Connor Rowlands (113) each placed fifth for the Panthers. Geordin Davis (120) and Maurice Matthews (285) both finished sixth.

Middle returns to the mat at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hammonton.

Lower Cape May Reg. Meet: The Caper Tigers hosted a quad-meet with Timber Creek, Pinelands Regional and Wall Township.