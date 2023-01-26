Middle wrestling cliches program's 1st CAL National title: Late Wednesday roundup

The Middle Township High School wrestling team earned a 45-24 victory over Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday to clinch the first Cape-Atlantic League National Conference Division title in program history.

The Panthers improved to 8-4 (5-0 National).

Middle's Gage Cileone opened with a forfeit at 150 pounds to give his team a 6-0 lead. Adrien Laboy (157) earned a 10-3 decision and extended the lead to 9-0. Laboy is now 21-1 this season.

The Eagles' Calvin Johnson (165) won a 9-1 major decision to cut the deficit to 9-4. Middle's Samuel Keppel (175), Max Adelizzi (190) and Kani Perry (215) all pinned their opponents to give the Panthers 27-4 lead. Middle won the next two bouts by forfeit, and its lead grew to 39-4. Adelizzi is 19-3 this winter.

EHT's Tyler Thomas (113), Xavier Fedeli (126) and Donald Chishko all earned major decisions. Teammate Peter Steed (120) pinned his opponent, and Matthew Dugan (138) earned an 8-3 decision.

Girls basketball

No. 5 Mainland 51, Clearview Reg. 44: Ava Mazur scored 12 for the Mustangs (14-2), who are No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Bella Mazur, Ava's twin, scored 11, and Sydney Stokes and Kasey Bretones each added 10. Ava Sheeran scored eight. Mainland led 29-20 at halftime. Emma Steidle scored 22 for Clearview (6-8).

No. 7 Ocean City 38, Absegami 34 OT: The Red Raiders (15-2) trailed 24-19 after three quarters, but outscored the Braves 10-5 in the fourth to force overtime. Avery Jackson and Maddy Monteleone each scored 10 and grabbed three rebounds for Ocean City. Tori Vliet scored six, and Madelyn Adamson and Ayanna Morton each added five. Callie Smith scored two.

Reese Downey scored a game-high 20, including four 3s, for the Braves (8-10). Kaylynn Blackwell scored nine. Jaidah Garrett scored three, and Maka Wokocha added two.

No. 10 Wildwood Catholic 53, Our Lady of Mercy 42: Kaci Mikulski scored a game-high 17 for the Crusaders (15-3). Carly Murphy scored 10, and El McCabe had nine. Ava Vogdes (eight), Reagan Flickinger (four), Lily King (three)) and Destiny Wallace (two) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.

Angelina Dragone scored a team-leading 12 for the Villagers (8-7). Madelynn Bernhardt scored 10, and Drew Coyle addedeight. Savannah Prescott scored six, and Sophia Sacco and Eriana Fedee each scored three.

No. 8 Middle Twp. 61, Vineland 38: Jada Elston scored a game-high 26 for the Panthers (15-4). Madison Palek scored 10 and had six rebounds. McKenzie Palek added six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two points. CC DiMauro scored seven, and Riley Odom added four. Abbey Cappelletti and Hannah Cappelletti each scored three, and Reagan Powell, Anna Delaney and Mia Elisano each added two.

Egypt Owens scored 10 for Vineland (6-11). Brittany Herbert and Samantha Jones each scored nine. Lionys Aldoy (four), Caroline Guzman (three), Aaliyah Williams (two) and Madison Fowlkes (one) also scored.

Cedar Creek 46, ACIT 23: Emonie Taylor scored 22 for the Pirates (7-8). Lexi Sears scored nine, and Jada Hill and Emily Seltzer each added six. Nyasia Hill scored two, and Kileen McNeill added one.

Zion Stewart scored seven for the Red Hawks (2-13), and Brianna Casiano added five. Veronica Rodriguez and Nataly Trinidad Lopez each scored three, and Chayley Williams and Taina McLaurin each added two. Alani White scored one.

Barnegat 38, Raritan 27: Emma Thornton scored 19 to go with 15 rebounds and four steals for the Bengals (11-7). Riley Fitzpatrick scored nine to go with seven rebounds. Cara McCoy added nine rebounds, five points and two steals. Olivia Carll grabbed eight rebounds. Madysen Plescho scored three, and Sydney Collins added two. Brooke Shea scored 11 for Raritan (3-11).

St. Joseph 41, King's Christian 34: Cassidy Perri scored 23 for the Wildcats (4-7). Erica Paranzino scored 10, and Shyla McLean added eight. For King's Christian, Hannah Reaze scored 14, and Caroline Hyland added 10.