VINELAND — Ocean City's Pat Lonergan and Jackson Barnes and Middle Township's Will Casterline and Steve Berrodin had not lost to Cape-Atlantic League opponents this spring entering their championship match Thursday.

That made their battle that much more intense.

Casterline and Berrodin defeated Lonergan and Barnes 6-4, 6-3, to win the CAL doubles championship at Vineland High School. Casterline and Berrodin had lost in the semifinals in 2022. They became Middle's first champion in either singles or doubles in 11 years.

Ocean City's Charles DiCicco defeated St. Augustine Prep's Vinny Polistina 6-2, 6-2, to capture the singles title. DiCicco, who is undefeated against conference opponents this season, grabbed the top seed in the tournament.

The three-day tournament started Tuesday.

"It feels great to get back to the third day. We were like, we came this far, so might as well finish it off," Berrodin said. "Will is a great partner. I feed off his energy. He was a deciding factor (Thursday). He played a great match."

"We knew that if we played our game and stuck with our energy and got to the net and put our volleys away that we would end up on top. It just feels good to end up on top," added Berrodin, a senior who was a standout on the Panthers' boys soccer team in the fall.

In the first set, Lonergan and Barnes led 4-3. Casterline and Berrodin won three straight games to win the set 6-4. In the second set, Lonergan and Barnes took a 1-0 lead, but Casterline and Berrodin quickly responded and took a 2-1 lead.

Lonergan and Barnes tied the set 2-2, but Casterline and Berrodin took a 5-2 lead. The Ocean City team made it 5-3, but Casterline and Berrodin finished strong.

The Middle duo was the top seed in the tournament.

"We rolled in with a lot of confidence being the No. 1 seed, but nothing is guaranteed," Casterline said. "We had to work really hard to win the CAL."

In the semifinals Wednesday, Lonergan and Barnes defeated Mainland Regional's Tristan Miller and Ben Rosenberg. Casterline and Berrodin defeated Ocean City's Tracy Steingar and Colin Bowman, who are the Red Raiders' second doubles team.

"We just kept our legs moving.When you keep the legs moving, it kind of lets the nerves out of your body," Berrodin said. "We just kept our legs moving and kept our energy up, and that's what really kept us locked-in during the match."

When Lonergan and Barnes took the first game in each set, Casterline pointed to Middle coach Matt Gilbert for giving the right instructions. The senior added the victory provides momentum for the rest of the season. The Panthers (5-3) will host Ocean City (7-1) on Monday, so there will be a rematch between Lonergan and Barnes and Casterline and Berrodin. Casterline and Berrodin only lost once this spring, to Shawnee's Ryan Cahill and Danny Swerdlow.

"It feels great to finally get to the finals and win. I can't even describe how to feel," Casterline said. "It's just amazing. I think (him and Berrodin) and the rest of the team can feed off this CAL tourney win, for sure, and we can go win South Jersey (Group II) now."

DiCicco wins

DiCicco lost in the CAL quarterfinals as a freshman and a sophomore, so the Ocean City junior's championship was worth the wait.

"It means a lot," DiCicco said. "This is the tournament where you really want to make a showing and kind of prove how much your work in the offseason really paid off. You can compare results from previous seasons. … to get to the next step and win the final, it means a lot."

Absegami graduate Austin Snyder won the title the last two seasons.

"I'm very excited," said DiCicco, who trailed 2-1 in the second set Thursday.

In the semifinals Wednesday, DiCicco defeated Vineland’s Gregory Burgess 1-6, 7-5, 10-6. Polistina defeated Mainland Regional's Alex Wise 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Wise was the second seed, and Polistina was the third seed.

DiCicco also defeated Polistina 6-2, 6-3 on April 6.

"I put in the work at practice. The preparation, I had a good game plan going in," DiCicco said of the rematch. "Vinny is a good player. He had a tough match (Wednesday). He had more physical, enduring matches. So, that gave me a little bit of an advantage. But it's always tough playing against Vinny, so I was not certain about anything."

Ocean City is supposed to travel to Mainland (8-1) at 4 p.m. Friday in a match for first place in the CAL American Division. However, the forecasted rain could postpone that match. Still, Ocean City is a top team in the CAL.

"It's a confidence builder, but you don't want to put too much into one victory. Still have to keep proving yourself over and over again," DiCicco said of his championship. "The main goal is for the team to win South Jersey Group III. Individual (awards) means a lot, but I want to strive for that South Jersey Group III title."