Middle Township's football game with Pennsville postponed due to COVID-19
Middle Township's football game with Pennsville postponed due to COVID-19

Middle vs Oakcrest football

Middle Township High School vs. Oakcrest football scrimmage Friday Sept 25, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Middle Township High School’s football game at home Oct. 16 against Pennsville Memorial has been postponed because Pennsville has had a few recent cases of COVID-19.

Middle athletic director Sharon Rementer said Pennsville has been shut down all week, and the Salem County school’s activities will not resume until Oct. 19.

Rementer is looking for another opponent for Oct. 16. She has been in contact with Derryk Sellers, president of the West Jersey Football League. She is also part of a New Jersey athletic directors’ forum that puts her in contact with every A.D. in the state.

“We’ve been watching their situation, and it became officially postponed (Thursday),” Rementer said of Pennsville. “I called West Jersey, and Derryk Sellers has been very helpful. The Pennsville game was going to be our homecoming game, so we’re trying to find a team to play. We could also play someone on our bye week, which is October 30. It doesn’t matter, we just want to play. It would be good to have a game, because there aren’t that many this year anyway. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

Middle Township lost its season opener on the road to Clayton 40-0 on Oct. 2. Pennsville beat Lower Cape May Regional 20-7 in its first game Oct. 2.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

