Middle Township wrestling wins Palmyra Holiday Tournament

The Middle Township High School wrestling team captured the Palmyra Holiday Tournament championship with 179.5 team points at Palmyra High School on Thursday.

Pennsauken was second with 171.5 points. Palmyra was third with 162.

For Middle, Alick Killian (157 pounds), Max Adelizzi (190) and David Giulian (215) each won individual championships. Killian also won the Most Valuable Wrestler Award.

Connor Rowlands (113), X’zavier Swinton (132) and Kani Perry (285) each finished second. Dante Jackson (106) and Remi Rodriguez (150) both laced third. Donnie Nelson (126) and Jerry White (175) each finished fourth.

The Panthers are next wrestle Holy Spirit at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Walter Woods Holiday Classic: Holy Spirit High School wrestlers KJ Sherman, Max Elton and Bryce Manera each won individual championship.

The Spartans placed six in the top three of their weight classes en route to a third-place finish with 134.5 team points. Middletown South won the title with 252 team points. Point Pleasant Borough was third with 139.5.