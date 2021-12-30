 Skip to main content
Middle Township wrestling wins Palmyra Holiday Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Middle Township wrestling wins Palmyra Holiday Tournament

HS Live wrestling

The Middle Township High School wrestling team captured the Palmyra Holiday Tournament championship with 179.5 team points at Palmyra High School on Thursday.

Pennsauken was second with 171.5 points. Palmyra was third with 162.

For Middle, Alick Killian (157 pounds), Max Adelizzi (190) and David Giulian (215) each won individual championships. Killian also won the Most Valuable Wrestler Award.

Connor Rowlands (113), X’zavier Swinton (132) and Kani Perry (285) each finished second. Dante Jackson (106) and Remi Rodriguez (150) both laced third. Donnie Nelson (126) and Jerry White (175) each finished fourth.

The Panthers are next wrestle Holy Spirit at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Walter Woods Holiday Classic: Holy Spirit High School wrestlers KJ Sherman, Max Elton and Bryce Manera each won individual championship.

The Spartans placed six in the top three of their weight classes en route to a third-place finish with 134.5 team points. Middletown South won the title with 252 team points. Point Pleasant Borough was third with 139.5.

Sherman captured the 150-pound title with three pins. All of his pins came under two minutes. Elton captured the 113 title, winning all three of his matches. Manera won the title at 120. He won all three of his matches, including two via major decision.

Sal Palmeri (138) and Philip Docteur (285) each finished second. Carter Pack was third at 106.

Holy Spirit female wrestler Alexandria Graffius won the Gloucester City Tournament title. She is the first female wrestling champion in female history.

