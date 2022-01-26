Middle Township wrestler David Giulian earns 100th career win: Late Wednesday

Middle Township High School wrestler David Giulian picked up his 100th career win Wednesday night.
Giulian's milestone victory game via pinfall in 1 minute, 20 seconds of the 215-pound bout. The Panthers won the dual meet vs. Cedar Creek 56-24.
Giulian's pin was one of six by the Panthers, who improved to 10-4. Also picking up pins were Donnie Nelson (126), X'Zavier Swinton (132), Alick Killian (150), Brian Juzaitis (165) and Kani Perry (285).
Cedar Creek's Logan Krowicki (120), Paul Rivera (138) and Clarence Mays (157) all had pins.
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
Millville 60, Buena Regional 26: Khalon Foster led Millville (10-3) scorers with 14 points. Jaden Merrill scored 13, and Jabbar Barriento added 11. Other scorers were Donte Smith (7), Raquan Ford (5), Kashon Jones (2), Kevin Rivera (2), Terrence Todd (2), Calem Bowman (2) and Rafael Goyco (2).
Jaden DelValle scored five for the Chiefs (3-10). other scorers were Dominic Caraballo (4), Vincent Dalponte (3), Michael Ernst (3), Jeremiah Doughty (2), Tre Carano (2), JJ Gonzalez (2), Nicholas Cahall (2), Samir Garrison (2) and Alex Tarquino (1).
Ocean City 60, Absegami 47: The Red Raiders (7-8) led 36-15 at the half. Sean Sakers scored a game-high 14, Kori Segich had 13, and Omero Chevere added 10. Other scorers were Conor Muskett (7), Patrick Grimely (6), Colin Randles (6), Riley Gunnels (2) and Dylan Schlatter (2).
Deshawn Hathaway and Rameer Pender each scored eight for Absegami (6-9). Isiah Akpassa scored seven, and Baseem Taliaferro added six. Other scorers were Charles Jerkins (4), Javon Brown (3), JJ Palowski (3) and Hassan Bey (2).
Southern Regional 54, Lacey Township 38: Nick Devane scored a game-high 26 points the Rams (7-7). He added seven rebounds and three steals, and Jaden Anthony had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Other scorers were Max DiPietro (6), Tom Menegus (6), Justin Silva (4) and Nola Schubiger (2). Josh Smith grabbed six rebounds.
Troy Buxton scored nine and Ryan Fitzgerald added seven for the Lions (4-8). Other scorers were Logan Brash (5), Dylan Hall (4), Chris Venturoso (5), Andrew Tobia (3), Connor Davis (3) and Logan Hupke (2).
ACIT 46, Pleasantville 35: Nasir Tucker had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Desi Stroud scored 11 to go with seven rebounds for ACIT (9-4). Other scorers were Edison Reyes (6), Jayden Lopez (7), Reggie Verna (4), Zaheer Owens (2) and Zahir Davis-Roberts (2). Reyes added six rebounds.
Shakir Boyd scored 10, Marki Barnes had eight, Jeff Valeus had five and Nick Irizarry added four for the Greyhounds (0-7).
Atlantic City 33, Cape May Tech: Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (3-10) with seven points. Other scorers were Adam Dille (6), Joe'l Hutchinson (4), James Murray (3), Lukas Basile (3) and Mark Richie (3).
The Vikings improved to 4-7. No information for them was available.
Girls basketball
From Wednesday
Vineland 72, Cape May Tech 31: Samantha Jones scored 18 and added five rebounds and five steals for Vineland (6-4). Madison Fowlkes scored 14 and grabbed five rebounds, and Skylar Fowlkes added 11 points and eight rebounds. Other scorers were Egypt Owens (10, Lionys Aldoy (8), Destiny Wallace (6) and Julissa Vincente (5). Thalia Duncan added five rebounds and four assists.
Izzy Schmucker led Cape May Tech (2-6) with 13 points, and Hialey Pinto scored eight. Amanda Daino and McKenna Anderson each scored four, and Alyssa Gery added two.
No. 2 Mainland Regional 38, Absegami 35: Ava Mazur led the Mustangs (12-1) with 18 points. Camryn Dirkes scored six. Other scorers were Kasey Bretones (7), Bella Mazur (2) and Kaitlyn Boggs (5).
Chi Chi Wokocha led Absegami (7-6) with 10 points, and Reese Downey scored eight. Other scorers were Julia Hartman (4), Jackie Fortis (6) and Jaidah Ganet (7).
Egg Harbor Township 36, Middle Township 33: Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored 10 for the Eagles (8-6). Amelia Zinckgraf scored eight, and Lyla Brown and Ava Kraybill each scored seven.
Middle's Jada Elston scored a game-high 18 points.
Holy Spirit 52, Pleasantville 17: Savannah Keaser led Spartans scorers with seven points. Other scorers were Kira Murray (4), Ella Petrosh (2), Kendall Murphy (5), Cece Bell (4), Sabrina Little (5), Ava Catona (5), Millinda Marigliano (5), Kerian Brewster (6), Ava Buccafurni (2), Gia Mowad (2), Grace Fishbein (3) and Marissa Gras (2).
Cassidy Tolbert led the Greyhounds with four points.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.