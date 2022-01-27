Middle Township wrestler David Giulian earns 100th career win: Late Wednesday roundup

Middle Township High School wrestler David Giulian picked up his 100th career win Wednesday night.
Giulian's milestone victory game via pinfall in 1 minute, 20 seconds of the 215-pound bout. The Panthers won the dual meet vs. Cedar Creek 56-24.
Giulian's pin was one of six by the Panthers, who improved to 10-4. Also picking up pins were Donnie Nelson (126), X'Zavier Swinton (132), Alick Killian (150), Brian Juzaitis (165) and Kani Perry (285).
Cedar Creek's Logan Krowicki (120), Paul Rivera (138) and Clarence Mays (157) all had pins.
Boys basketball
From Wednesday
Millville 60, Buena Reg. 26: Khalon Foster led Millville (10-3) with 14 points. Jaden Merrill scored 13. Jabbar Barriento added 11. Donte Smith scored seven. Raquan Ford scored five. Kashon Jones, Kevin Rivera, Terrence Todd Calem Bowman and Rafael Goyco each scored two.
Jaden DelValle scored five for the Chiefs (3-10). Dominic Caraballo scored four. Vincent Dalponte and Michael Ernst each scored three. Jeremiah Doughty, Tre Carano, JJ Gonzalez, Nicholas Cahall and Samir Garrison each scored two. Alex Tarquino scored one.
No. 3 Egg Harbor Twp. 57, Hammonton 46: Anthony Colon scored a game-high for the Eagles (14-1). DJ Germann scored 26, including two 3s. Isaiah Glenn scored four. EHT is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11.
Kenny Smith scored 14 and made two 3s. John Andoloro scored 13. Jaron Hill scored nine, all from 3-pointers. Tyler Lowe and Andrew Delaney each scored five.
Vineland 59, Oakcrest 55: The Fighting Clan (10-4) trailed 30-28 at halftime. James Hitchens with a game-high 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the double-double. He added three steals and two blocks. Yamere Diggs scored 11 to go with six assists. Nazir Rowell scored 10. Breon Herbert scored seven, grabbd three rebounds and had three assists. DJ Clark scored six and grabbed five assists. Keeman Carter scored three.
Oakcrest fell to 2-9.
Ocean City 60, Absegami 47: The Red Raiders (7-8) led 36-15 at the half. Sean Sakers scored a game-high 14. Kori Segich scored 13. Omero Chevere added 10. Other scorers were Conor Muskett (seven), Patrick Grimely and Colin Randles (six each) and Riley Gunnels and Dylan Schlatter (tw each).
Deshawn Hathaway and Rameer Pender each scored eight for Absegami (6-9). Isiah Akpassa scored seven. Baseem Taliaferro added six. Other scorers were Charles Jerkins (four), Javon Brown and JJ Palowski (three each) and Hassan Bey (two).
Southern Reg. 54, Lacey Twp. 38: Nick Devane scored a game-high 26 points the Rams (7-7). He added seven rebounds and three steals, and Jaden Anthony had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Josh Smith grabbed six rebounds. Max DiPietro and Tom Menegus each scored six. Justin Silva (four) and Nola Schubiger (two) also scored for Southern.
Troy Buxton scored nine for the Lions (4-8). Ryan Fitzgerald added seven. Other scorers were Chris Venturoso and Logan Brash (five each), Dylan Hall (four), Andrew Tobia and Connor Davis (three each) and Logan Hupke (two).
ACIT 46, Pleasantville 35: Nasir Tucker score 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for ACIT (9-4). Desi Stroud scored 11 to go with seven rebounds. Other scorers were Jayden Lopez (seven), Edison Reyes (six), Reggie Verna (four) and Zaheer Owens and Zahir Davis-Roberts (two each). Reyes added six rebounds.
Shakir Boyd scored 10 for the Greyhounds (0-7). Marki Barnes scored eight. Jeff Valeus scored five. Nick Irizarry added four.
Atlantic City 33, Cape May Tech 26: Dylan Delvecchio led Cape May Tech (3-10) with seven points. Other scorers were Adam Dille (six), Joe'l Hutchinson (four) and James Murray, Lukas Basile and Mark Richie (three each).
The Vikings improved to 4-7. No information for them was available.
Cedar Creek 68, Lower Cape May Reg. 49: Jamir Cruse scored a team-leading 25 for the Pirates (5-8). Ramar Cook scored 15. Isaiah Valentin scored 11. Sean Snyder (eight), Tyree Burrell (seven) and Julian Nunez (two) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Archie Lawler scored a game-high 26 for the Caper Tigers (5-10). Jacob Bey scored 11. Mike Cronin (five), Oguer Nunez and Eulins Carter (three each) and Braswell Thomas (one) also scored for Lower.
Bridgeton 56, Middle Twp. 54 OT: Deshawn Mosley scored 13 for the Bulldogs (9-4). Angel Smith, Walter Williams and Jabril Bowman each scored 10. Williams sank a contested basket in the lane at the overtime buzzer to give Bridgeton the win. Bowman added 12 rebounds for the double-double. Smith grabbed seven rebounds. Damon Jones grabbed nine rebounds and scored eight. Tyrone Cleveland scored two.
Jamir McNeil scored 14 to go with seven steals and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-3). Michael Zarfati scored eight to go with four rebounds and three steals. Troy Billiris, Gavin Aftanis and Bubba McNeil each scored seven. Aftanis grabbed nine rebounds. Anthony Trombetta (five), Matthew Barcas (four) and Ben Harris (two) also scored for Middle.
Girls basketball
From Wednesday
Bridgeton 48, Oakcrest 30: Adelina Wilks scored 17 to go with seven rebounds and seven steals for the Bulldogs (4-6). Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double. Nijah Tanksley finished with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals. Jamya Mosley scored six and grabbed three rebounds. Clar'nayja Acevedo grabbed seven rebounds and scored four. Dayonna McGriff scored two.
Izabella Williamson scored 11 for the Falcons (1-5). Alexia Bey (seven), MaNaijah Scott (six), Jackie Cooper (four) and Imyah Arroyo (two) also scored for Oakcrest.
Vineland 72, Cape May Tech 31: Samantha Jones scored 18 and added five rebounds and five steals for Vineland (6-4). Madison Fowlkes scored 14 and grabbed five rebounds, and Skylar Fowlkes added 11 points and eight rebounds. Egypt Owens scored 10. Other scores were Lionys Aldo (eight), Destiny Wallace (six) and Julissa Vincente (five). Thalia Duncan added five rebounds and four assists.
Izzy Schmucker led Cape May Tech (2-6) with 13 points, and Hailey Pinto scored eight. Amanda Daino and McKenna Anderson each scored four. Alyssa Gery added two.
No. 2 Mainland Reg. 38, Absegami 35: Ava Mazur led the Mustangs (12-1) with 18 points. Camryn Dirkes scored six. Kasey Bretones scored seven. Kaitlyn Boggs (five) and Bella Mazur (two) also scored for Mainland.
Chi Chi Wokocha led Absegami (7-6) with 10 points. Reese Downey scored eight. Other scorers were Jaidah Ganet (seven), Jackie Fortis (six) and Julia Hartman (four).
Egg Harbor Twp. 36, Middle Twp. 33: Kierstyn Zinckgraf scored 10 for the Eagles (8-6). Amelia Zinckgraf scored eight, and Lyla Brown and Ava Kraybill each scored seven.
Middle's Jada Elston scored a game-high 18 points.
Holy Spirit 52, Pleasantville 17: Savannah Keaser led Spartans scorers with seven points. Kerian Brewster scored six. Millinda Marigliano, Sabrina Little, Kendall Murphy and Ava Catona each scored five. Cece Bell and Kira Murray each scored four. Grace Fishbein (three). Ella Petrosh, Ava Buccafurni, Gia Mowad and Marissa Gras (two each) also scored for Holy Spirit.
Cassidy Tolbert led the Greyhounds with four points.
Cedar Creek 33, ACIT 30: Ashley Nicolichia scored 13 for the Pirates (4-8), who led 16-12 at halftime. Emonie Taylor and Nyasia Hill each scored six. Lexi Sears (four) and Jada Hill (three) also scored for Cedar Creek.
Grace Speer scored a game-high 22 for ACIT (4-8). Daphnee Gonzalez-Mora, Zion Stewart, Alani White and Mikiyah Coppin each scored two.
Our Lady of Mercy 53, Lower Cape May Reg. 19: Madison Palek grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight for the Villagers (7-6). Drew Coyle scored eight and grabbed four rebounds. Olivia Fiocchi, Savannah Prescott, Sophia Sacco and Angelina Dragone each scored six. Prescott grabbed eight rebounds. Dragone added seven rebounds. Gianna Patitucci, Cassidy Garcia (three each) and Gabriella Cruz (two) also scored for OLMA.
Brianna Loper scored seven for the Caper Tigers (3-9). Kaitlyn McGuigan scored six.
Lacey Twp. 42, Southern Reg. 31: Riley Mahan scored 14 for the Lions (10-4). Sarah Zimmerman scored 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Maddie Bell scored 11 and grabbed eight rebounds. Madison MacGillivray (four) and Riley Giordano (two) also scored for Lacey.
Sarah Lally scored 14 for the Rams (6-7). Skylar Soltis (nine), Casey Collins (three) and Jenna Castaldo (two) also scored for Southern.
Indoor track and field
Ocean City High School seniors Owen Ritti and Dan Givens each won first-place medals Wednesday in the Metropolitan Invitational at the Armory Track Center in New York.
Ritti won the boys 800-meter run in 1 minute, 58.18 seconds, which is the fastest time in New Jersey. He placed first among 61 sprinters. Noah Brightman of Pawling High School (New York) was second in 2:00.31.
Givens won the triple jump with a leap of 43-08.50, which set a program record. He won the event among 22 competitors. Lodi junior Jorden Enigam was second with a jump of 41-01.00.
Givens also placed fourth in the long jump (19-10.25). Junior Nick Scarangelli finished sixth out of 58 in the 1,600 (4:35.06)
