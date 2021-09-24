Middle Township wins 50-19 to go to 4-0

“(Giulian) is one of the best, if not the best, ... players that I’ve ever had before in all my years of coaching, and that’s saying a lot,” said Middle coach Frank Riggitano said, who listed some of the defensive players he coached who went onto NCAA Division I schools. “He had a nose for the football, and his tenacity is just incredible.”

When talking about the fans cheering his name on multiple occasions Friday, Giulian smiled and laughed, saying most of them are his friends and he’s glad they came out to support him and his teammates.

“We were sleeping a little in the first half,” Giulian said. “So, I knew I had to step up on offense in the second half and let them know that we are here to win.”

Middle entered the game 3-0 for the first time since 1991. The Panthers, who are in first place in the United Division, are aiming for their first division title since 1969 and their first postseason appearance since 2016.

No one currently connected with the program can remember when Middle started 4-0, Riggitano said.