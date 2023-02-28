The Middle Township and Wildwood Catholic high school girls basketball teams will try to advance to state finals Wednesday.

They each will have to beat one of the state’s top teams to do it.

Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (24-5) will play third-seeded Rutgers Prep (24-4) at 5 p.m. at Seneca High School. South Jersey champion Middle Township (23-8) will meet Central Jersey champion New Providence (26-3) at 5 p.m. at Central Regional.

What follows is a preview of both games:

S.J. Non-Public B championship

5 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Rutgers Prep

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final Saturday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Immaculate Conception of Montclair and Morris Catholic.

Key players

Wildwood Catholic: Kaci Mikulski, G, 14.9 points per game, including 70 3-pointers; Carly Murphy, F, 10.7 ppg and 6.5 rebounds per game; El McCabe, F, 5.4 ppg; Ava Vogdes, C, 6.9 rpg; Destiny Wallace, G, 5.1 ppg.

Rutgers Prep: Mikayla Blakes, G, 21.9 ppg; Katie Ledden, F, 14.6 ppg; Gigi Battle, G, 9.8 ppg.

Inside the game: Rutgers Prep (24-4) is the defending state champion and beat Wildwood Catholic 67-36 in last year’s S.J. final.

State Group II semifinal

Middle Township vs. New Providence

What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday's state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Secaucus and Jefferson.

Key players

Middle Township: Jada Elston, G, 17.1 ppg; Hannah Cappelletti, G, 41 3-pointers; McKenzie Pallek, G, 5.4 ppg; Mia Elisano, F, 4.1 rpg.

New Providence: Meghan Lamanna, G, 13.3 ppg; Grace Kinum, G, 12.2 ppg; Jasmine Miller, F, 6.2 ppg.

Inside the game: New Providence, the Union County champion, has won 18 straight. New Providence is a combined 52-6 the past two seasons.