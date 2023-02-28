The Middle Township and Wildwood Catholic high school girls basketball teams will try to advance to state finals Wednesday.
They each will have to beat one of the state’s top teams to do it.
Top-seeded Wildwood Catholic (24-5) will play third-seeded Rutgers Prep (24-4) at 5 p.m. at Seneca High School. South Jersey champion Middle Township (23-8) will meet Central Jersey champion New Providence (26-3) at 5 p.m. at Central Regional.
What follows is a preview of both games:
S.J. Non-Public B championship
5 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Rutgers Prep
What’s next: Winner advances to the state final Saturday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s North Jersey title game between Immaculate Conception of Montclair and Morris Catholic.
People are also reading…
Key players
Wildwood Catholic: Kaci Mikulski, G, 14.9 points per game, including 70 3-pointers; Carly Murphy, F, 10.7 ppg and 6.5 rebounds per game; El McCabe, F, 5.4 ppg; Ava Vogdes, C, 6.9 rpg; Destiny Wallace, G, 5.1 ppg.
Rutgers Prep: Mikayla Blakes, G, 21.9 ppg; Katie Ledden, F, 14.6 ppg; Gigi Battle, G, 9.8 ppg.
Inside the game: Rutgers Prep (24-4) is the defending state champion and beat Wildwood Catholic 67-36 in last year’s S.J. final.
State Group II semifinal
Middle Township vs. New Providence
What’s next: Winner advances to Saturday's state final at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River against the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Secaucus and Jefferson.
Key players
Middle Township: Jada Elston, G, 17.1 ppg; Hannah Cappelletti, G, 41 3-pointers; McKenzie Pallek, G, 5.4 ppg; Mia Elisano, F, 4.1 rpg.
New Providence: Meghan Lamanna, G, 13.3 ppg; Grace Kinum, G, 12.2 ppg; Jasmine Miller, F, 6.2 ppg.
Inside the game: New Providence, the Union County champion, has won 18 straight. New Providence is a combined 52-6 the past two seasons.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.