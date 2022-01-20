 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township runs away from Penns Grove behind six pins: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Middle Township runs away from Penns Grove behind six pins: Roundup

HS Live wrestling

The Middle Township High School wrestling team won 11 of 14 bouts on the way to a 60-15 victory against Penns Grove in a nonconference dual Thursday.

Penns Grove led 9-3 through three bouts, but the Panthers (5-3) won the next seven bouts, four of them via pin fall to build a commanding lead. The meet began at 106 pounds.

Earning pins for the Panthers were Troy Murray (138), Adrien Laboy (144), Alick Killian (150), Ashton Meltzer (157), David Giulian (190) and Maximus Adelizzi (215).

Middle will head to Vineland on Saturday for a quad meet that includes Collingswood and Pennsville.

Girls basketball

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 61, Millville 24: Bella Mazur led the Mustangs (9-1) with 19 points, and Camryn Dirkes added 13. Other scorers for Mainland were Sydney Stokes (8), Kaitlyn Boggs (6), Ava Mazur (4), McKenna Pontari (4), Ava Sheeran (3), Kalla Tocci (2) and Kasey Bretones (2). Mainland is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Brianee Edwards led Millville (4-7) with nine points. Gabi Micheaux scored five, Aaniyah Steet and San'aa Doss each had four, and Julianna Wilson added two.

Absegami 58, Bridgeton 29: Reese Downey led with 12 points, as the Braves (7-4) won their fifth in a row. Jackie Fortis scored nine, Julia Harman and Chi Chi Wokocha each had eight, Gelasia Nurse scored four, and Seb Silipena added three.

Adelina Wilkes led Bridgeton (1-6) with 15 points, and Nijah Tanksley added nine.

Highland Reg. 49, Cumberland Reg. 28: Breelynn Leary led Highland (6-4) with 20 points, and Dacia Mack added 11. Cumberland fell to 0-9. No other information was available.

Holy Spirit 58, Pleasantville 14 (from Wed.): Kira Murray led the Spartans (6-2) with nine points. Sabrina Little and Ava Vatona each scored eight. Kendall Murphy, Savannah Keaser and Taylor Murphy each scored four. Ella Petrosh, Hanna Watson, Keiran Brewster, Ava Buccafurni and Gia Mowad each scored three. Marissa Gras, Millinda Marigliano and Allie Lee each scored two.

Ah'Lajziah Gainer and Cassidy Tolbert each scored six for the Greyhounds (0-8). Thalia Rodriguez scored two.

Boys basketball

Pinelands Reg. 44, Point Pleasant Beach 39 (from Wed.): The Wildcats (5-2) trailed 25-20 at halftime, but outscored Point Pleasant Beach (4-3) 24-14 in the second half en route to their third straight victory. No further information was available.

Agate for swimming, wrestling, bowling

Wrestling

Middle Township 60, Penns Grove 15

106—Travis Balback PG p. Dante Jackson 2:50

113—Connor Rowlands MT d. Devine Arce 11-6

120—Jose Ortiz PG d. Geordin Davis 15-9

126—Donnie Nelson MT by forfeit

132—X'Zavier Swinton MT d. Anthony Brown 11-7

138—Troy Murray MT p. Harry Willis 4:33

144—Adrien Laboy MT p. Jayden Owens 3:19

150—Alick Killian MT p. Antonio Garris 1:01

157—Ashton Meltzer MT p. Brian Trinidad 1:55

165—Brian Juzaltis MT by forfeit

175—James Emel PG p. Isaac White 1:10

190—David Giulian MT p. Isaiah Underwood 2:42

215—Maximus Adelizzi MT p. Chase Lester 1:19

285—Kani Perry MT by forfeit

From Wednesday

Holy Spirit 41, Hammonton 27

106—Justin Flood HAM by forfeit

113—Max Elton HS md. Luca Giagunto (12-3)

120—Bryce Manera HS p. Frank Italiano (0:32)

126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Vincenzo Cirillo (14-3)

132—Chase Calhoun HS d. Brett Stansbury (7-1)

138—Ryan Stanziale HAM by forfeit

144—Jaylen Glover HS p. Edwin Flores (1:31)

150—Colton Calhoun HS d. Edward Niedoba (8-2)

157—KJ Sherman p. William Way (0:;22)

165—Kevin Watson HAM by forfeit

175—Michael Ryan HAM by forfeit

190—Robert McDevitt HS d. Dylan Jones (11-5)

215—Jackson Braschard HS p. Juan Urbina (3:34)

285—Anthony Evangelista HAM d. Phillip Doctuer (4-1)

Records: Holy Spirit 5-0; Hammonton 6-4

Rancocas Valley Reg. 56, Egg Harbor Twp. 16

106—Hunter Mullarkey RV p. Peter Steed (1:11)

113—Yasin Carter RV p. Cole Dugan (0:43)

120—Sean Dever EHT p. James Lutes (0:33)

126—Ismael Maldonado WV p. Matt Dugan (1:08)

132—Jake Bartletta RV tf. Donald Chishko (16-0, 5:10)

138—Vincent Faldetta EHT md. Francsco Notte (10-1)

144—Austin Craft RV md. Nicholas Faldetta (14-2)

150—Jase Deiter RV by forfeit

157—Renaldo King RV tf. Calvin Johnson (17-1)

165—Christofer Peterson RV d. Micah Bird (8-2)

175—Brock Barberi RV by forfeit

190—Connor Bauman RV by forfeit

215—Joshua Oludoyi RV d. Moises Rios (4-1)

285—Eric Castro EHT p. Sunvir Dhillion (1:11)

Ocean City 49, Middle Township 24

106—Jacob Melini OC p. Dante Jackson (2:42)

113—Connor Rowland MT by forfeit

120—Aiden Leypoldt OC p. Geordin Davis (2:55)0

126—Dominic Morrill OC tf. Donnie Nelson (15-0)

132—Liam Cupit OC d. X'Zavier Swinton (11-4)

138—Nasib Afanador OC inj. Owen Haas

144—Adrien Laboy MT p. James Picinich (1:29)

157—Nick Layton OC p. Ashton Meltzer (2:37)0

165—Clifford Dirkes OC d. Brian Juzaitis (8-2)

175—Sam Williams OC p. Jerry White (1:40)

190—David Giullian MT by forfeit

215—Maximus Adelizzi MT p. Justin Gooden (0:32)

285—Aiden Fisher OC p. Kani Perry (1:54)

Note: Match began at 157 pounds

Records: Middle 4-3, OC 3-6

Lower Cape May Reg. 66, Vineland 18

106—Eric Coombs L p. Josh Kinchen (1:39)

113—Dominic Bosco V p. Cade Heacock (1:50)

120—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Connor Barikian (3:23)

126—Corson Hughes L p. Selim Aydin (1:29)

132—Allen Lemmon L p. Everett Cronk (4:29)

138—Gabriel Donaghy L by forfeit

144—Noah Cruz V p. Logan Haggerty (5:53)

150—Nathan Stewart L p. Xavier Lugo (3:02)

157—Jadan Farrow L p. Lionel Powell (3:59)

165—Brock Zurawski L p. Austin Nordberg (0:16)

175—Braydon Castillo L p. Josean Serrano Cruz 0:33)

190—Brody Saltzman L by forfeit

215—Marcus Hebron L p. Ricardo Torres (1:07)

285—Corey Achuff L p. Ayden Rivera (0:47)

Records: Lower 9-1

Pinelands Reg. 48, Lakewood 27

106—Litzy Argueta L by forfeit

113—Michael Platti P d. Edgar Flores Chacon (3-2)

120—Josiah Hart P p. Heber Cilia (1:02)

126—Mason Livio P p. Ismael Montes (0:22)

132—Rasul Allen L by forfeit

138—Mark Siino P p. Agustin Vidal (0:32)

144—Gio Rosetti P p. Elvis Cholula (0:45)

150—Marcos Flores L p. Nathan Ruf (2:29)

157—Nick Sheridan P by forfeit

165—Luis Salto P d. Francisco Gomez (3-2)

175—Gavin Wagner P p. Daniel Jimenez (1:30)

190—Gerardo Murrillo L by forfeit

215—Frank Romero L d. Anthony Aguanno (3-2)

285—Mateo Mena P p. David Dominguez (0:55)

St. Joseph 30, Atlantic City 12

106—Moriba Camara AC by forfeit

113—Ayden Overstreet SJ by forfeit

120—Double forfeit

126—Double forfeit

132—Doug Farinaccio SJ p. over Daniel Cohen (N/A)

138—Double forfeit

144—Anthony Cruz SJ by forfeit

150—Double forfeit

157—Double forfeit

165—Nick Melchiore SJ p. Aryon Darji (N/A)

175—Fidel Johnson AC p. Dave Goodwin (N/A)

190—Gavin Steiner SJ by forfeit

215—Double forfeit

285—Double forfeit

Lacey Twp. 76, Barnegat 6

106—Brendan Schuler L p. John Giblock (2:43)

113—John Downs L p. Logan Ryan (1:40)

120—Jordan Lavelle L by forfeit

126—Aidan Ott L p. Giovanni Marfia (2:28)

132—Matt Gauthier L p. Matthew Fronzak (2:48)

138—Andre Ferrauiolo L p. Anthony Ryan (14-2)

144—Mason Heck L p. Miguel Sendecki (0:39)

150—Edward Walter B p. Tyler Santana (3:12)

157—Andrew McLeod L p. Edward Walter (1:10)

165—Justin Ulrich L p. Ryan O`Cone (0:50)

175—James Circle L p. Connor Pappas (2:48)

190—Matt Coon L p. Ian Wheatle (0:43)

215—John Dodaro L by forfeit

285—John Clayton L by forfeit

Absegami 49, Buena Reg. 21

106—Nick Gargione A d. Dylan Fowler (8-7)

113—Nicholas Panaro B by forfeit

120—Nate Johnson B d. Matthew Sterling (8-4)

126—Ryan Monroe A by forfeit

132—Aidan Torres A p. Logan Freeman (0:35)

138—Bhavya Rama A d. Tyrique Travis (4-3)

144—Frank Gargione A d. Charlie Muzzarelli (3-0)

150—Brodrick Murphy B p. Brayden Wright (1:03)

157—Julian Rivera (A tf. Ralph Carugno (16-1, 2:24)

165—Sean Cowan A p. Anthony Delgado (1:45)

175—George Rhodes A tf. Allen Adkins (19-4, 4:50)

190—Nick Wiker B p. Caiden Hurley (2:13)

215—Nadhim Drinkard A p. Dom Balnis (5:36)

285—Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A by forfeit

Girls bowling

West Deptford 3, Hammonton 1: WD: Meredith Citrone (410, 143), Alexis Schlagle (379 (146). H: Emily Stnziale (394, 152), Aubrey Smith (383, 145). 

Records: West Deptford 4-9-2, Hammonton 4-6-5

Seneca 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0: S: Annmarie Zack (498, 202), Delaney Insinga (488, 168). OLMA: Kaitlyn Fallon (373, 133), Anya Collazzo (336, 124).

Records: Seneca 10-0, OLMA 4-5-2.

Girls swimming

Egg Harbor Twp. 92, Our Lady of Mercy 78

At EHT H.S., yards

200 medley relay—EHT (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen, Olivia Evans) 1:51.86

200 freestyle—Isabella Valle OLMA 2:00.64

200 IM—Scarlett McGlinchey OLMA 2:13.75

50 freestyle—Evans EHT 25.87

100 butterfly—Nguyen EHT 25.87

100 freestyle—Evans EHT 57.68

500 freestyle—Valle OLMA 5:19.98

200 free relay—EHT (Evans, Denise Yushan, Sam Bork, Nguyen) 1:45.28

100 backstroke—Isabella Rossi OLMA 1:00.76

100 breaststroke—McGlinchey OLMA 1:08.57

400 free relay—OLMA (Valle, Reese Hetzer, Rossi, McGlinchey) 3:49.92

From Wednesday

No. 11 Southern Reg. 101.5, Toms River South 68.5

At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards

200 medley relay—TRS (Sam Dugan, Bella Citta, Anastasia Vasilakis, Liana Merlo) 1:57.85

200 freestyle—Shae Centanni SR 2:09.92

200 IM—Vasilakis TRS 2:23.18

50 freestyle—Brooke Boyd SR 26.57

100 butterfly—Dugan TRS 1:03.31

100 freestyle—Centanni SR 59.95

500 freestyle—Sugan TRS 5:26.24

200 freestyle relay—SR (Boyd, Francesca Fields, Haley Skimmons, Centanni) 1:50.27

100 backstroke—Vasilakis TRS 1:06.23

100 breaststroke—Fields R 1:13.37

400 freestyle relay—SR (Chloe Furlong, Jessica Paulillo, Isabella Wuckoff, Centanni) 4:07.73

Records: Southern 8-0.

Boys swimming

From Wednesday

Cumberland Reg. 100, West Deptford 70

200 medley relay—WD (Henry Poblete, April Avila, Abigail Simko, Ryan Whitehouse) 1:59.73

200 freestyle—Jakob Seibert CR 2:13.54

200 IM—Simko WD 2:26.90

50 freestyle—Perry Stanger CR 25.14

100 butterfly—Seibert CR 1:09.29

100 freestyle—Ryan Griner CR 59.48

500 freestyle—Emma Haverson WD 6:29.04

200 freestyle relay—CR (Isaiah Colson, Stanger, Griner, Garron Hindermyer) 1:47.77

100 backstroke—Poblete WD 1:07.93

100 breaststroke—Avila WD 1:05.50

400 freestyle relay—CR (Seibert, Ethan Orange, Stanger, Hindermyer) 4:02.12

Records: Cumberland 5-2, West Deptford 5-3.

Tags

