Middle Township runs away from Penns Grove behind six pins: Roundup

The Middle Township High School wrestling team won 11 of 14 bouts on the way to a 60-15 victory against Penns Grove in a nonconference dual Thursday.

Penns Grove led 9-3 through three bouts, but the Panthers (5-3) won the next seven bouts, four of them via pin fall to build a commanding lead. The meet began at 106 pounds.

Earning pins for the Panthers were Troy Murray (138), Adrien Laboy (144), Alick Killian (150), Ashton Meltzer (157), David Giulian (190) and Maximus Adelizzi (215).

Middle will head to Vineland on Saturday for a quad meet that includes Collingswood and Pennsville.

Girls basketball

No. 2 Mainland Reg. 61, Millville 24: Bella Mazur led the Mustangs (9-1) with 19 points, and Camryn Dirkes added 13. Other scorers for Mainland were Sydney Stokes (8), Kaitlyn Boggs (6), Ava Mazur (4), McKenna Pontari (4), Ava Sheeran (3), Kalla Tocci (2) and Kasey Bretones (2). Mainland is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11.

Brianee Edwards led Millville (4-7) with nine points. Gabi Micheaux scored five, Aaniyah Steet and San'aa Doss each had four, and Julianna Wilson added two.