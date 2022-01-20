Middle Township runs away from Penns Grove behind six pins: Roundup

Agate for swimming, wrestling, bowling
Wrestling
Middle Township 60, Penns Grove 15
106—Travis Balback PG p. Dante Jackson 2:50
113—Connor Rowlands MT d. Devine Arce 11-6
120—Jose Ortiz PG d. Geordin Davis 15-9
126—Donnie Nelson MT by forfeit
132—X'Zavier Swinton MT d. Anthony Brown 11-7
138—Troy Murray MT p. Harry Willis 4:33
144—Adrien Laboy MT p. Jayden Owens 3:19
150—Alick Killian MT p. Antonio Garris 1:01
157—Ashton Meltzer MT p. Brian Trinidad 1:55
165—Brian Juzaltis MT by forfeit
175—James Emel PG p. Isaac White 1:10
190—David Giulian MT p. Isaiah Underwood 2:42
215—Maximus Adelizzi MT p. Chase Lester 1:19
285—Kani Perry MT by forfeit
From Wednesday
Holy Spirit 41, Hammonton 27
106—Justin Flood HAM by forfeit
113—Max Elton HS md. Luca Giagunto (12-3)
120—Bryce Manera HS p. Frank Italiano (0:32)
126—Gavin Paolone HS md. Vincenzo Cirillo (14-3)
132—Chase Calhoun HS d. Brett Stansbury (7-1)
138—Ryan Stanziale HAM by forfeit
144—Jaylen Glover HS p. Edwin Flores (1:31)
150—Colton Calhoun HS d. Edward Niedoba (8-2)
157—KJ Sherman p. William Way (0:;22)
165—Kevin Watson HAM by forfeit
175—Michael Ryan HAM by forfeit
190—Robert McDevitt HS d. Dylan Jones (11-5)
215—Jackson Braschard HS p. Juan Urbina (3:34)
285—Anthony Evangelista HAM d. Phillip Doctuer (4-1)
Records: Holy Spirit 5-0; Hammonton 6-4
Rancocas Valley Reg. 56, Egg Harbor Twp. 16
106—Hunter Mullarkey RV p. Peter Steed (1:11)
113—Yasin Carter RV p. Cole Dugan (0:43)
120—Sean Dever EHT p. James Lutes (0:33)
126—Ismael Maldonado WV p. Matt Dugan (1:08)
132—Jake Bartletta RV tf. Donald Chishko (16-0, 5:10)
138—Vincent Faldetta EHT md. Francsco Notte (10-1)
144—Austin Craft RV md. Nicholas Faldetta (14-2)
150—Jase Deiter RV by forfeit
157—Renaldo King RV tf. Calvin Johnson (17-1)
165—Christofer Peterson RV d. Micah Bird (8-2)
175—Brock Barberi RV by forfeit
190—Connor Bauman RV by forfeit
215—Joshua Oludoyi RV d. Moises Rios (4-1)
285—Eric Castro EHT p. Sunvir Dhillion (1:11)
Ocean City 49, Middle Township 24
106—Jacob Melini OC p. Dante Jackson (2:42)
113—Connor Rowland MT by forfeit
120—Aiden Leypoldt OC p. Geordin Davis (2:55)0
126—Dominic Morrill OC tf. Donnie Nelson (15-0)
132—Liam Cupit OC d. X'Zavier Swinton (11-4)
138—Nasib Afanador OC inj. Owen Haas
144—Adrien Laboy MT p. James Picinich (1:29)
157—Nick Layton OC p. Ashton Meltzer (2:37)0
165—Clifford Dirkes OC d. Brian Juzaitis (8-2)
175—Sam Williams OC p. Jerry White (1:40)
190—David Giullian MT by forfeit
215—Maximus Adelizzi MT p. Justin Gooden (0:32)
285—Aiden Fisher OC p. Kani Perry (1:54)
Note: Match began at 157 pounds
Records: Middle 4-3, OC 3-6
Lower Cape May Reg. 66, Vineland 18
106—Eric Coombs L p. Josh Kinchen (1:39)
113—Dominic Bosco V p. Cade Heacock (1:50)
120—Gabe Baldosaro V p. Connor Barikian (3:23)
126—Corson Hughes L p. Selim Aydin (1:29)
132—Allen Lemmon L p. Everett Cronk (4:29)
138—Gabriel Donaghy L by forfeit
144—Noah Cruz V p. Logan Haggerty (5:53)
150—Nathan Stewart L p. Xavier Lugo (3:02)
157—Jadan Farrow L p. Lionel Powell (3:59)
165—Brock Zurawski L p. Austin Nordberg (0:16)
175—Braydon Castillo L p. Josean Serrano Cruz 0:33)
190—Brody Saltzman L by forfeit
215—Marcus Hebron L p. Ricardo Torres (1:07)
285—Corey Achuff L p. Ayden Rivera (0:47)
Records: Lower 9-1
Pinelands Reg. 48, Lakewood 27
106—Litzy Argueta L by forfeit
113—Michael Platti P d. Edgar Flores Chacon (3-2)
120—Josiah Hart P p. Heber Cilia (1:02)
126—Mason Livio P p. Ismael Montes (0:22)
132—Rasul Allen L by forfeit
138—Mark Siino P p. Agustin Vidal (0:32)
144—Gio Rosetti P p. Elvis Cholula (0:45)
150—Marcos Flores L p. Nathan Ruf (2:29)
157—Nick Sheridan P by forfeit
165—Luis Salto P d. Francisco Gomez (3-2)
175—Gavin Wagner P p. Daniel Jimenez (1:30)
190—Gerardo Murrillo L by forfeit
215—Frank Romero L d. Anthony Aguanno (3-2)
285—Mateo Mena P p. David Dominguez (0:55)
St. Joseph 30, Atlantic City 12
106—Moriba Camara AC by forfeit
113—Ayden Overstreet SJ by forfeit
120—Double forfeit
126—Double forfeit
132—Doug Farinaccio SJ p. over Daniel Cohen (N/A)
138—Double forfeit
144—Anthony Cruz SJ by forfeit
150—Double forfeit
157—Double forfeit
165—Nick Melchiore SJ p. Aryon Darji (N/A)
175—Fidel Johnson AC p. Dave Goodwin (N/A)
190—Gavin Steiner SJ by forfeit
215—Double forfeit
285—Double forfeit
Lacey Twp. 76, Barnegat 6
106—Brendan Schuler L p. John Giblock (2:43)
113—John Downs L p. Logan Ryan (1:40)
120—Jordan Lavelle L by forfeit
126—Aidan Ott L p. Giovanni Marfia (2:28)
132—Matt Gauthier L p. Matthew Fronzak (2:48)
138—Andre Ferrauiolo L p. Anthony Ryan (14-2)
144—Mason Heck L p. Miguel Sendecki (0:39)
150—Edward Walter B p. Tyler Santana (3:12)
157—Andrew McLeod L p. Edward Walter (1:10)
165—Justin Ulrich L p. Ryan O`Cone (0:50)
175—James Circle L p. Connor Pappas (2:48)
190—Matt Coon L p. Ian Wheatle (0:43)
215—John Dodaro L by forfeit
285—John Clayton L by forfeit
Absegami 49, Buena Reg. 21
106—Nick Gargione A d. Dylan Fowler (8-7)
113—Nicholas Panaro B by forfeit
120—Nate Johnson B d. Matthew Sterling (8-4)
126—Ryan Monroe A by forfeit
132—Aidan Torres A p. Logan Freeman (0:35)
138—Bhavya Rama A d. Tyrique Travis (4-3)
144—Frank Gargione A d. Charlie Muzzarelli (3-0)
150—Brodrick Murphy B p. Brayden Wright (1:03)
157—Julian Rivera (A tf. Ralph Carugno (16-1, 2:24)
165—Sean Cowan A p. Anthony Delgado (1:45)
175—George Rhodes A tf. Allen Adkins (19-4, 4:50)
190—Nick Wiker B p. Caiden Hurley (2:13)
215—Nadhim Drinkard A p. Dom Balnis (5:36)
285—Adrain Martinez-Ruiz A by forfeit
Girls bowling
West Deptford 3, Hammonton 1: WD: Meredith Citrone (410, 143), Alexis Schlagle (379 (146). H: Emily Stnziale (394, 152), Aubrey Smith (383, 145).
Records: West Deptford 4-9-2, Hammonton 4-6-5
Seneca 4, Our Lady of Mercy 0: S: Annmarie Zack (498, 202), Delaney Insinga (488, 168). OLMA: Kaitlyn Fallon (373, 133), Anya Collazzo (336, 124).
Records: Seneca 10-0, OLMA 4-5-2.
Girls swimming
Egg Harbor Twp. 92, Our Lady of Mercy 78
At EHT H.S., yards
200 medley relay—EHT (Katie Carlos, Rhylee Cornell, Kayla Nguyen, Olivia Evans) 1:51.86
200 freestyle—Isabella Valle OLMA 2:00.64
200 IM—Scarlett McGlinchey OLMA 2:13.75
50 freestyle—Evans EHT 25.87
100 butterfly—Nguyen EHT 25.87
100 freestyle—Evans EHT 57.68
500 freestyle—Valle OLMA 5:19.98
200 free relay—EHT (Evans, Denise Yushan, Sam Bork, Nguyen) 1:45.28
100 backstroke—Isabella Rossi OLMA 1:00.76
100 breaststroke—McGlinchey OLMA 1:08.57
400 free relay—OLMA (Valle, Reese Hetzer, Rossi, McGlinchey) 3:49.92
From Wednesday
No. 11 Southern Reg. 101.5, Toms River South 68.5
At St. Francis Aquatic Center, yards
200 medley relay—TRS (Sam Dugan, Bella Citta, Anastasia Vasilakis, Liana Merlo) 1:57.85
200 freestyle—Shae Centanni SR 2:09.92
200 IM—Vasilakis TRS 2:23.18
50 freestyle—Brooke Boyd SR 26.57
100 butterfly—Dugan TRS 1:03.31
100 freestyle—Centanni SR 59.95
500 freestyle—Sugan TRS 5:26.24
200 freestyle relay—SR (Boyd, Francesca Fields, Haley Skimmons, Centanni) 1:50.27
100 backstroke—Vasilakis TRS 1:06.23
100 breaststroke—Fields R 1:13.37
400 freestyle relay—SR (Chloe Furlong, Jessica Paulillo, Isabella Wuckoff, Centanni) 4:07.73
Records: Southern 8-0.
Boys swimming
From Wednesday
Cumberland Reg. 100, West Deptford 70
200 medley relay—WD (Henry Poblete, April Avila, Abigail Simko, Ryan Whitehouse) 1:59.73
200 freestyle—Jakob Seibert CR 2:13.54
200 IM—Simko WD 2:26.90
50 freestyle—Perry Stanger CR 25.14
100 butterfly—Seibert CR 1:09.29
100 freestyle—Ryan Griner CR 59.48
500 freestyle—Emma Haverson WD 6:29.04
200 freestyle relay—CR (Isaiah Colson, Stanger, Griner, Garron Hindermyer) 1:47.77
100 backstroke—Poblete WD 1:07.93
100 breaststroke—Avila WD 1:05.50
400 freestyle relay—CR (Seibert, Ethan Orange, Stanger, Hindermyer) 4:02.12
Records: Cumberland 5-2, West Deptford 5-3.
