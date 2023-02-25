CINNAMINSON — Bubba McNeil of the Middle Township High School boys basketball team banked in a 3-point shot during the first half Saturday afternoon.

“Once one of them goes down,” the junior guard said with a smile, “it’s a good day for me.”

Meanwhile, on the other end of the court, Cinnaminson wasn’t as fortunate. The Pirates missed their first 16 shots.

McNeil scored 27 points as the seventh-seeded Panthers took advantage of a fast start to beat No. 3 seed Cinnaminson 71-44 in a South Jersey Group II semifinal. Middle (19-11) jumped to a 17-1 lead.

“Everybody will say the 17,” Middle coach LaMarr Greer said. “I’ll say the one. Our defense. We’ve been playing these tough teams (all season). We locked in and played defense. Our defense dictates our offense.”

Fans filled Cinnaminson’s gym for Saturday’s game. Middle, which played one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules, was ready for the moment.

McNeil, his younger brother Jamir, and Ayden Howell each sank 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the offense.

“We were playing good defense, and we were hitting our open shots,” said Bubba, who also contributed five rebounds and five assists. “That was a perfect start for us.”

Middle’s fast start took all the drama out of the contest. The Panthers' lead never dipped below double digits after the first quarter. Middle center Re’Ale Basquine finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Freshman forward Chase Moore had two blocks and three steals.

“These kids are experienced now,” Greer said. “Last year, they probably would have let a team back in (the game). They play hard for 32 minutes now.”

Middle will play fourth-seeded Sterling for the South Jersey title Tuesday. Sterling beat top-seeded Haddonfield 45-41 in Saturday’s other semifinal.

Middle got a break in the state tournament, but the Panthers were talented enough to take advantage. Their side of the bracket opened up when the Camden School District pulled Camden from the state tournament after a melee broke out during the Camden County Championship between Camden and Eastside on Feb. 16. Camden, the defending state Group II champion, is one of the best teams in the country and was an overwhelming favorite to defend its title. Middle would have faced Camden in the second round.

“You play the hand that you're dealt,” Greer said. “We saw that they’re out, and you have to take advantage of it. This is high school. These kids only get four years. This is the best time of their lives, so you want to take advantage of your opportunities.”

This season has revitalized a Middle program that was a perennial South Jersey contender under former coach Tom Feraco. Greer took over the program last season after Feraco stepped down from his second stint as coach.

Monday's game will be Middle’s first sectional appearance since it won the S.J. Group II title in 2011.

Greer, who won two state championships as a Middle player with Feraco in 1994 and 1995, talks to his former coach after every game.

“Coach Feraco set the standard,” Greer said. “He always said in March you have to play your best. I’ll talk to him tonight, and he’ll say the same thing. This is what Middle is used to, the standard that Coach Feraco set.”