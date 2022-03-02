Middle Township girls dominant again in S.J. quarterfinal win: Late Wednesday

The Middle Township High School girls basketball team continued its run in the South Jersey Group II playoffs Wednesday with a 53-24 win over Collingswood in the quarterfinals.

It was the second straight dominant win for the third-seeded Panthers (19-9), who beat Overbrook 57-9 in the first round.

Brianna Robinson led Middle with 15 points, and Jada Elston scored 12. Other scorers were Mia Elisano (8), Ciara DiMauro (6), Iyanna Bennett (6), Kylie Graham (2), Brooke Nabb (2) and Rylee Morrow (2).

Maddie Eife led 11th-seeded Collingswood (8-20) with 11 points.

Middle will host 10th-seeded Sterling in the sectional semifinals Friday.

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

(2) Shawnee 58, (10) Atlantic City 27: Avery Kessler scored 19 and Nia Scott scored 15 to lead Shawnee (25-3).

Naysha Suarez-Rivera led the Vikings (13-11) with seven points. Other scorers were Sanai Garrison Macon (5), Quanirah Cherry-Montague (4), Sasha Lemons (3), Zashirah Jackson (2), Alexis Gormley (2) and Cea'anai Jackson (2).

S.J. Non-Public A first round

(7) Mount St. Mary 62, (10) Our Lady of Mercy 45: Olivi LaBruno led Mount St. Mary (16-10) with 18 points. Rachel Castela had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Pheobe Costalos scored 15.

Madelynn Bernhardt led OLMA (12-13) with 16, and Drew Coyle scored 12. Savannah Prescott and Angelina Dragone each scored eight, and Olivia Fiocchi had one.

Boys basketball

S.J. Group II quarterfinal

(3) Haddonfield 44, (6) Middle Township 25: Matt Guveiyian led Haddonfield (19-9) with 16 points and had six rebounds. Tommy Mooney scored 11.

Bubba McNeill scored six for the Panthers (17-8). Devon Bock, Matthew Barcas, Michael Zarfati, Audan Howell and Jamir McNeil each scored three, and Anthony Trombetta added two.

