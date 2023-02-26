Jada Elston scored 15 points to lead the top-seeded Middle Township High School girls basketball team to a 49-22 victory over fourth-seeded Haddonfield in the South Jersey Group II semifinals Saturday.
Mia Elisano scored 10 for the Panthers (22-8), who are No. 8 in The Press Elite 11. McKenzie Palek scored seven, and Iyanna Bennett added six. Abbey Cappelletti and Alexia Davis each scored two, and Reagan Powell added one.
Reece Volovich scored eight for Haddonfield (20-9).
Middle wlll host second-seeded Haddonfield in the final Monday.
Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference finals
Atlantic Christian 48, Gloucester Christian 43: Evangelina Kim scored 20 to go with eight rebounds for the Cougars (25-6, 12 TSCAC). Reyna Lewis scored 16 and had eight rebounds. Paige Noble added nine rebounds, seven points and three steals. Gianna Flynn scored five. Flynn and Becca Kelley each had five rebounds.
Naomi Crispin scored 21 for Gloucester. Hannah Gesin added 14.
