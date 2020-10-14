Middle Township field hockey continues unbeaten start with win over Holy Spirit

The Middle Township High School field hockey team beat Holy Spirit on Wednesday 8-0, continuing its undefeated start to the season.

The Panthers (5-0) remain in first place of the Cape-Atlantic League East and have won each of their last six meetings with the Spartans (0-4).

Kate Herlihy scored first with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. After Chloe Breakell followed with a goal later in the period, Herlihy scored again in the second, extending Middle's lead to 3-0.

Herlihy played through some discomfort but felt optimistic of her team’s chances from the onset of the game.

“I was very confident that we were going to win,” she said. “I actually had a stomach ache though, so throughout the game, I was really tired — especially in the beginning. I had to wake up throughout the game, but I was pretty confident this game.”

Sophia Braun extended the Panthers’ lead to 4-0 with 8:01 minutes left in the first half, along with some help from Herlihy, who tallied the assist.

Middle coach Janina Perna said her team’s mindset heading into the third quarter was to “use the space of the field better, transition on offense better and use the center.”