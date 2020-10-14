Middle Township field hockey continues unbeaten start with win over Holy Spirit

The Middle Township High School field hockey team beat Holy Spirit on Wednesday 8-0, continuing its undefeated start to the season.
The Panthers (5-0) remain in first place of the Cape-Atlantic League East and have won each of their last six meetings with the Spartans (0-4).
Kate Herlihy scored first with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter. After Chloe Breakell followed with a goal later in the period, Herlihy scored again in the second, extending Middle's lead to 3-0.
Herlihy played through some discomfort but felt optimistic of her team’s chances from the onset of the game.
“I was very confident that we were going to win,” she said. “I actually had a stomach ache though, so throughout the game, I was really tired — especially in the beginning. I had to wake up throughout the game, but I was pretty confident this game.”
Sophia Braun extended the Panthers’ lead to 4-0 with 8:01 minutes left in the first half, along with some help from Herlihy, who tallied the assist.
Middle coach Janina Perna said her team’s mindset heading into the third quarter was to “use the space of the field better, transition on offense better and use the center.”
Hannah Urbaczewski scored the first of the Panthers’ two third-period goals, with Lexie Frank cashing in with a minute remaining in the period.
Middle scored twice more in the fourth.
The Panthers have outscored their opponents 26-2 this season. They will next play Millville on Monday.
Perna said she feels good about her team’s start to the season, though “(they’re) just happy to play.”
Holy Spirit will next play Oakcrest.
“We are playing down right now. We have a couple girls out, so we’re doing our best with the players that we have,” Spartans coach Nicole Moynihan said. “We have a lot of girls who are brand new to field hockey. We have a lot of freshmen in our lineup right now. … So, it’s tougher for us when we don’t have the numbers, but the girls are out there giving their best effort.”
Moynihan spoke on how Holy Spirit is going to attempt to improve as the season continues.
“We are going to keep coming to practice, keep showing up and keep working hard,” she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.