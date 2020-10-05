Middle Township field hockey continues hot start to season with win over OLMA

NEWFIELD — Kate Herlihy and her Middle Township High School field hockey teammates did not practice over the weekend.
The 17-year-old from Dennis Township said, because of that, the Panthers were nervous coming in that they might not be as fresh.
But that was not the case Monday.
Herlihy scored once and had an assist to lead Middle Township to a 4-0 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game.
The Panthers improved to 2-0.
“I think we are doing so great,” said Herlihy, who is a three-time, first-team Press All-Star. “I think we did really, really well. I am so excited because we’ve been playing so good this year.”
Herlihy scored early in the first quarter to give the Middle a 1-0 lead. The Panthers dominated the circle for most of the first half and generated multiple scoring opportunities and, defensively, allowed the Villagers only two shots on net.
“Our defense has been really, really good,” Herlihy said. “Even at practice, it’s been hard to score on them. We have been good offensively because the defense doesn’t really let (the ball) get past them. They get the clears, and we get it and we go.”
The OLMA defense was also solid in the first half, holding Middle to just that one-goal lead at halftime. In the second half, the Villagers doubled their shots on net.
OLMA is in its second season as a varsity program.
“I think that we did very well,” OLMA coach Georgina Morrell. “I don’t think the score reflected how our girls played or how the competition was out on the field. Our girls played until the very end.
“We are a more junior team, and we held our own against a more experienced team (Middle made the South Jersey Group I finals last season). It was nice to see how we competed against them.”
Middle scored three second-half goals — one in the third quarter and two in less than a minute in the fourth.
Hannah Urbaczewski made it 2-0 late in the third quarter. With 9 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in regulation, Dakota Ludman scored in front of the cage off a deflection from Herlihy.
Chloe Breakell scored 42 seconds later to cap the scoring.
“It starts with our defense,” Middle coach Janina Perna said. “They work together and communicate really well all the way back to the goalie. Then it's our transition into offense, which we work on a lot, so they can run into the circle."
At halftime, Perna told her players they needed to set the pace and control the tempo of the game and use more of the field.
It clearly worked.
“I feel good (going forward) about the teams we are going to play,” Perna said “It’s a weird year, and we are going to play teams we normally don’t see (like Millville, Ocean City twice and Mainland). I’m excited for that."
Herlihy’s goal came on a penalty corner.
“They (OLMA) are actually a very good team,” she said. “It feels good to get a goal in because it takes all the pressure off.”
In addition to winning, Herlihy and her teammates are just happy to be competing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in doubt for much of the summer.
“We are just not taking anything for granted,” she said. “We are playing each game like it could be our last because, honestly, it could be, so we are all really just excited, and we get pumped up for the games.”
“We are just happy to play,” Perna said. “We are just happy to be able to practice everyday. We’ve been waiting a while. It felt good. This is a great group of seniors and they worked hard. To see them get the opportunity to play, and then play well on top of it, is great.”
Perna praised OLMA for its performance Monday.
“They are an excellent (program),” said Perna, whose Panthers defeated OLMA twice last season. “They improved and are like night and day compared to last year. ... They played well all around. It was a challenging win.”
OLMA had three consecutive penalty corners in the fourth quarter. On the third, the Villagers’ Adrianna Dodge sent a bullet to the cage that was stopped by Panthers goalie Grace Thompson (who had six saves).
The Villagers’ Lexi Kazan made 11 saves.
“I think they started to build their confidence up (in the second half) and get more opportunities but we weren’t able to finish,” Morrell said. “But now that we see that we can compete and hang with a team that’s been around longer, I think that will help us grow and build upon that confidence.”
Middle;1 0 1 2— 4
OLMA;0 0 0 0— 0
Goals: Herlihy, Urbaczewski, Ludman, Breakell (MT).
Goalies— Kazan (MT) 11; Thompson (OLMA) 6.
Records— Middle 2-0; OLMA 0-1.
