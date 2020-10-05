Middle Township field hockey continues hot start to season with win over OLMA

“I feel good (going forward) about the teams we are going to play,” Perna said “It’s a weird year, and we are going to play teams we normally don’t see (like Millville, Ocean City twice and Mainland). I’m excited for that."

Herlihy’s goal came on a penalty corner.

“They (OLMA) are actually a very good team,” she said. “It feels good to get a goal in because it takes all the pressure off.”

In addition to winning, Herlihy and her teammates are just happy to be competing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which was in doubt for much of the summer.

“We are just not taking anything for granted,” she said. “We are playing each game like it could be our last because, honestly, it could be, so we are all really just excited, and we get pumped up for the games.”

“We are just happy to play,” Perna said. “We are just happy to be able to practice everyday. We’ve been waiting a while. It felt good. This is a great group of seniors and they worked hard. To see them get the opportunity to play, and then play well on top of it, is great.”

Perna praised OLMA for its performance Monday.