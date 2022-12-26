Middle Township falls to Lenape at Score at the Shore

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — The Middle Township High School girls basketball players saw in Lenape a team the Panthers hope to become.

The sooner that happens, the better.

Lenape sank five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and rallied to beat Middle 50-46 in a Score at the Shore first-round game at Southern Regional on Monday afternoon.

Middle led 34-26 after three quarters and 36-29 with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left in the game. Kristin Cortese (14 points) made three 3-pointers in the final quarter for Lenape. Jada Elston led Middle with 19 points.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed that we lost,” Middle Township coach John Leahy said. “But every opportunity is a chance to learn something. Lenape made shots. That’s a group that has been together for two or three years. They trust each other. They knew where each other was going to be. That’s where we need to get to. We’ve played six games together. Lenape has probably played three seasons together. That’s where we need to be.”

The Middle/Lenape matchup was one of the more intriguing games of the Score at the Shore’s first day. Middle Township (4-2) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Lenape (3-1) is an Olympic Conference American Division contender.

The Panthers built an eight-point lead after three quarters behind the scoring Elston and junior swing player Madison Palek (12 points).

Elston scored nine in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to put Middle up 33-24 with 46 seconds left in the period.

“For three quarters, I thought our defense was really good,” Leahy said.

Even though it trailed in the third quarter, Lenape never lost its poise. The Indians stayed patient on offense and rallied behind the shooting of Cortese and Ava Dougherty, both seniors.

Cortese made a 3-pointer from the left win to tie the game at 38 with 5:40 left. A little more than 30 seconds later, Dougherty made a shot from beyond the arc to put Lenape up 41-38. Lenape never trailed again.

Hannah Cappelletti scored off a steal for Middle to cut the Lenape lead to 46-44 with 2:21 left, but the Panthers could get no closer.

“They made shots, and we hung in,” Leahy said. “It’s one or two possessions that we have to learn from. One thing this group has to learn is that we can’t give possessions away. I feel like we have four or five sloppy possessions, turnovers that are just self-inflicted. We have a handful of possessions that against good teams you just don’t get away with.”

Lenape will meet Mainland Regional at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal. Middle will play a consolation game against Neptune at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Middle began the season with high hopes. The Panthers are blending a core of veterans with some talented transfers. They were predicted to be a South Jersey Group II and Cape-Atlantic League contender.

“I don’t think we’re too far away,” Leahy said. “I think the effort is fantastic. I don’t have a problem losing as long as we learn from it. I think the morale of the team is fine. We’ll get there. We still have a ton of season left. We have to beat that caliber of team come the middle of February if we want to win what we want to win.”