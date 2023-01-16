Middle Township edges Medford Tech for 5th straight win

HADDONFIELD — In the offseason, Middle Township High School boys basketball coach LaMarr Greer researched the projected top-10 teams in South Jersey.

He then went out and tried to schedule games against all of them.

The way the Panthers started this season, many in the South Jersey basketball community thought Greer was crazy.

The coach seems a bit saner now.

Bubba McNeil’s fourth-quarter 3-pointer propelled the Panthers to a 52-50 win over Medford Tech in a Martin Luther King Invitational game at Paul VI on Monday afternoon. Middle (8-4) has won five straight. Medford Tech was the latest in a series of quality opponents Middle has played.

“Experience is the best teacher,” Greer said. “We knew we had to have a hard schedule to get ready for the playoffs. We’re definitely better, but we’re not there yet.”

McNeil’s 3-pointer came with 46 seconds left and put the Panthers up 51-50. Freshman Chase Moore penetrated the Medford Tech zone and found McNeil open in the left corner.

“I was thinking win,” said McNeil, a junior guard who finished with nine points. “I got a good pass from my teammate Case Moore. He found me in the corner, open look, shot it, it went in. We took our time and got a good shot. We executed there.”

After his 3-pointer, McNeil made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.6 seconds left. Medford Tech then threw an errant pass and did not get a shot off before the final buzzer.

Medford Tech (7-6) has also played a tough schedule with two of its losses having come against Group IV powers Lenape and Trenton Central.

Monday’s game was played with playoff-like intensity. In the fourth quarter, there were six lead changes and neither team led by more than two points.

Panthers center Re Ale Basquine gave Middle a boost inside with six fourth-quarter points, four of them after he grabbed offensive rebounds. The 6-foot-5 Basquine finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Anthony Trombetta scored 13. Jamir McNeil, Bubba’s sophomore brother, scored seven and grabbed eight rebounds. Moore had seven rebounds.

Greer wanted to play a tougher schedule because he did not think the Panthers were prepared for the postseason last year. The Panthers lost to Holy Spirit in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and to Haddonfield in the South Jersey Group II quarterfinals.

“Holy Spirit came and smacked us,” Greer said. “We said, 'That’s not happening again.' I called somebody and said, ‘Give me the top 10 in South Jersey.’ I went down the list and started emailing everybody, ‘You want to play? You want to play? We’ll come to you. It doesn’t matter where.’”

Middle’s schedule gets even tougher this week. The Panthers will play at St. Augustine Prep on Thursday, at Atlantic City on Friday and against Camden Catholic at the Paul VI Winter Showcase on Sunday. St. Augustine is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11; Camden Catholic is No. 4.

“When we get to the CAL Tournament, we should be battle-tested,” Greer said. “In the meantime, I’m hoping we can keep squeaking them out.”