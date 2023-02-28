SOMERDALE — The Middle Township High School girls basketball team won a sectional title Monday, and the Panthers' boys swimming team won the South Jersey Group C title Feb. 15.

The boys basketball squad joined the fun Tuesday and added to a great winter for the school when seventh-seeded Middle defeated fourth-seeded Sterling 60-52 to capture the South Jersey Group II championship.

The Panthers (20-11) will play in the state Group II semifinals Thursday. Sterling ended its season at 21-10. On Tuesday, the Panthers trailed 13-12 after the first quarter but outscored the Silver Knights 48-40 over the next three.

The celebration after was very animated.

"I feel good," said Bubba McNeil, who put together a phenomenal second-half performance. "This is everything we worked for every day. Seven days a week, four hours every day. We worked for this. We are in the gym every day."

Middle led 26-28 at halftime. McNeil scored eight points, including two 3s, in the third quarter to help Middle take a 43-30 lead. McNeil went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line in the fourth, leading the Panthers to their first sectional title since 2011.

The Panthers earned the 13th seed in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament and made the semifinals. Middle has just one senior on the roster and consists mainly of sophomores and juniors. Freshman Chase Moore is an important player on the team.

McNeil scored 19, including three 3s. All his points came in the second half. Jamir McNeil, Bubba's brother, scored 15, and Re'Ale Basquine added 11.

"It was us against the world," said Bubba McNeil, a junior guard. "We got here and won it. We are not done yet."

Early in the fourth quarter, Middle led 43-33. McNeil made a 3 to extend the lead to 46-33. With 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining, Anthony Trombetta was fouled while attempting a 3. He made his three free throws to extend the lead to 49-38.

Jamir McNeil's layup made the score 49-38. Bubba McNeil's two free throws extended the lead to 51-43 with 1:28 left. Sterling went on a small run, and Caleb Mundell's 3 cut the Sterling Knights' deficit to 53-49.

Middle played about seven, top-20 teams in the state this season to prepare for moments like this, coach LaMarr Greer said.

"We are Middle kids. We come from a great community," said Greer, who added he is "trying to live up to the standards that (former Panthers coach and legend) Tom Feraco set. We come from a community that fights for everything. So, we are going to come up here and fight and let people know who we are. We wouldn't want to have it any other way."

Bubba McNeil was fouled near mid-court and made both his free throws. He was later fouled again and again and sank both foul shots to extend the Panthers' lead to 57-50 with 33.4 seconds left.

With 22.7 seconds left, McNeil was again perfect at the line to make the score 59-52.

"We just shoot every day," McNeil said about being perfect from the free-throw line. "We get a lot of shots up every day."

Trombetta scored eight, and Moore added four. Aydan Howell made a 3 in the second quarter. Trombetta is a junior, while Howell is a sophomore. The entire starting lineup returns next season.

"This is where we are supposed to be at," Greer said. "But like I said, it takes a lot of hard work. We come from a hard-working community. That's why we play so hard.

We are looking forward to the state semifinals."