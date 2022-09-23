Middle Township boys stay undefeated: Roundup

The Middle Township High School Panthers remained undefeated by beating Atlantic City 5-2 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys soccer game Friday.

Vincent Povino and Landon Osmundsen each had two goals for the host Panthers (7-0), who are No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Lucas Matthews also scored. Colin Jastremski, Steven Berrodin, Matt Sgrignioli and Tommy Shagren each had an assist for the Panthers.

The Panthers had 19 shots on goal. Middle goalie Devon Bock made five saves.

The Vikings fell to 3-1.

No. 1 St Augustine 5, Vineland 3: Justin Ceccanecchio scored two goals and had two assists for the Hermits.

Alex Clark, Jackson Maslanik and Ryan Wienand also scored. The Hermits improved to 6-0. The Fighting Clan fell to 1-5.

Mainland Reg. 2, Oakcrest 1: Alex Wise scored twice as the Mustangs held off the visiting Falcons for their second consecutive victory after six straight losses to open the season.

Nathan Waters and Tristan McDole each got an assist for Mainland. Jeff Thomas made 11 saves.

Rex LaMarc scored for previously unbeaten Oakcrest (4-1-2). Jack O'Brien assisted.

Girls soccer

Kingsway Reg. 2, Middle Twp. 1: Olivia Sgrignioli scored the game's first goal for the Panthers (4-2), but the Dragons (5-2) followed with two goals, one from Hannah Farris and one from Payton Riggs, to earn the victory.

Eva DiMitrov got an assist for the Panthers, and Brianna Lewis had one for the Dragons. The Dragons had eight shots on goal, the Panthers two. Panthers goalie Angelina Lorenzo made six saves. Ashley Brown had one save for Kingsway.

Lacey Twp. 3, Southern Reg. 0: Beth Stephens scored two goals to propel the Lions past the Rams.

Natalie McGovern scored the other goal with an assist from Avery Johnson as the Lions improved to 3-2-1. The Rams dropped to 1-5.