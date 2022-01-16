Middle Township boys basketball team wins fourth straight

Bubba McNeil scored 22 points and was name the game4’s Most Valuable Player as the Middle Township High School boys basketball team beat Franklin 58-48 in an MLK Classic game at Rowan University on Sunday.

McNeil went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help clinch the victory.

Jamir McNeil and Matt Barcas each scored 12 for Middle, which won its fourth straight and improved to 7-2.

Middle Township 15 14 13 16 – 58

Franklin Township 10 11 9 18 - 48

B. McNeil 22, J. McNeil 12, Barcas 12, Zarfati 2, Bock 8, Trombetta 2, Howell 5

Bridgeton 56, Penns Grove 54

Bridgeton improved to 5-4 with the win in this MLC Classic game at Rowan University.

Father Judge, PA 57, Holy Spirit 55

Ernest Shelton sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and Jalen Flowers made two shots from beyond the arc in the final eight minutes to propel Father Judge to the win Saturday.