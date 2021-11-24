Middle Township beats Lower Cape May to win Anchor Bowl, United Division

“I’m very happy,” Riggitano said. “We thought we would win. We thought we had a good team and the better team. I knew (Lower) would play hard, and they did. They gave us fits. But, we are excited about it. It was a nice way to finish the season.”

Early in the fourth quarter, Nabb pitched the ball to Giulian, who then threw a 19-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Michael Zarfati, capping an 86-yard, 15-play drive that gave Middle a 14-0 lead. Giulian extended the lead to 21-0 with a 3-yard run, just three plays after a 42-yard run.

“I’m not the best QB in the world,” Giulian joked. “I told Mikey all week I'm just throwing it up and you have to make me look good.”

Middle has only three seniors — Giulian, Nabb and Matt Frame, all of whom played on all three phases and the entire game Wednesday. Riggitano told all three that they were not coming out unless they needed to. He called Giulian the best defensive player he ever had.

Giulian entered the game with 92 tackles, 16 for a loss.

“In one word, it was amazing,” Giulian said about his Middle football career. “The three of us (seniors) have been out here since freshman year. Brett and I have been playing together since first grade. Couldn’t of had it any other way.”