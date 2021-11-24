Middle Township beats Lower Cape May to win Anchor Bowl, United Division

LOWER TOWNSHIP — There was some extra meaning Wednesday when the Lower Cape May Regional and Middle Township high school football teams took the field for the 26th edition of the Anchor Bowl.
And, David Giulian was fully prepared.
The senior rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another score to lead the Panthers to a 21-8 victory over the Caper Tigers to capture the West Jersey Football League United Division title under the lights at Steven Steger Memorial Field.
These two rivals have played an annual Thanksgiving game since 1996. The Panthers won last season 28-7 and lead the Anchor Bowl series 17-9. Middle received a trophy featuring an anchor on top and little plaques with the past winners listed.
“We had this game circled on the calendar since we started, so we are just happy to be out here,” Giulian said. “I tell the (offensive) line every time in the huddle, it starts with those five guys up front. They get a good push for us, so then I can perform and do what I do best.”
Middle (8-2) made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Panthers have not won a division title outright since 1959, when they captured the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference. Middle shared CAL National titles with Mainland Regional (1964) and Hammonton (1969).
Winning the division title and ending his senior season with a standout performance was special for Giulian.
“It was a great way to end it,” he said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The game started out with big defensive plays on both sides. Middle senior quarterback and safety Brett Nabb intercepted a pass that set his team up near midfield. But three plays later, Lower junior wide receiver and safety Archie Lawler intercepted a pass to give his offense the ball back.
The defensive battle continued.
The Panthers forced a three-and-out on the drive following the turnover. Middle then put together a 77-yard, 21-play drive to the Lower 1-yard-line. But, the Capers Tigers recovered a fumble at the goal line on fourth down, keeping the game scoreless.
Lower (5-5) punted on the ensuing drive.
Giulian then capped a 14-play, 64-yard drive with a 7-yard rushing score on fourth down. Middle led 7-0 with 38.2 seconds remaining in the first half. He converted another critical fourth down earlier in that drive.
“We have been in a couple tough games this year, so we knew that when adversity comes you just have to stick it out,” Giulian said. “Halftime, we knew we had to put them out.”
But, Middle still controlled most of the clock and executed well in the first half, Middle coach Frank Riggitano noted. A lot of that had to do with Giulian as well as freshman running back Remi Rodriguez, who rushed for 101 yards.
“I’m very happy,” Riggitano said. “We thought we would win. We thought we had a good team and the better team. I knew (Lower) would play hard, and they did. They gave us fits. But, we are excited about it. It was a nice way to finish the season.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Nabb pitched the ball to Giulian, who then threw a 19-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Michael Zarfati, capping an 86-yard, 15-play drive that gave Middle a 14-0 lead. Giulian extended the lead to 21-0 with a 3-yard run, just three plays after a 42-yard run.
“I’m not the best QB in the world,” Giulian joked. “I told Mikey all week I'm just throwing it up and you have to make me look good.”
Middle has only three seniors — Giulian, Nabb and Matt Frame, all of whom played on all three phases and the entire game Wednesday. Riggitano told all three that they were not coming out unless they needed to. He called Giulian the best defensive player he ever had.
Giulian entered the game with 92 tackles, 16 for a loss.
“In one word, it was amazing,” Giulian said about his Middle football career. “The three of us (seniors) have been out here since freshman year. Brett and I have been playing together since first grade. Couldn’t of had it any other way.”
Lower’s Marcus Hebron capped the scoring with a 9-yard run, and Hunter Ray ran in the two-point play. Lower recovered the onside kick, but Middle forced a turnover on downs and took a knee to seal the season-ending win.
Riggitano is excited for the future, as a Middle returns a bunch of young talent next season
“I’m excited. I’m very happy for the community,” he said. “It has been a long time coming. Hopefully it is something we can build on.
PHOTOS from the Anchor Bowl between Middle Township and Lower Cape May
