 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Middle Township beats Gateway 36-8 in crossover game
0 comments
LATE THURSDAY ; MIDDLE TWP. 36, GATEWAY REG. 8

Middle Township beats Gateway 36-8 in crossover game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
hslivefootball.jpg

The Middle Township High School football team beat visiting Gateway Regional 36-8 on Thursday in a crossover, or consolation, game.

Quarterback Brett Nabb ran for three touchdowns, and running back Dave Giulian added two scores.

The Panthers improved to 7-2; Gateway dropped to 3-7.

Nabb ran 21 yards to a TD in the first quarter and carried again for the two-point conversion. Giulian added a 5-yard touchdown run in the quarter, and Jerome Licata booted the first of four successful extra-point kicks. Nabb scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards in the second quarter, and Giulian ran 6 yards to a score in the third quarter.

Giulian finished with 127 yards on 14 carries. Nabb ran 10 times for 79 yards, and Remi Rodriguez had 44 yards on five carries. Giulian also made nine tackles, and Matt Frame had six.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News