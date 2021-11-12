Middle Township beats Gateway 36-8 in crossover game

The Middle Township High School football team beat visiting Gateway Regional 36-8 on Thursday in a crossover, or consolation, game.
Quarterback Brett Nabb ran for three touchdowns, and running back Dave Giulian added two scores.
The Panthers improved to 7-2; Gateway dropped to 3-7.
Nabb ran 21 yards to a TD in the first quarter and carried again for the two-point conversion. Giulian added a 5-yard touchdown run in the quarter, and Jerome Licata booted the first of four successful extra-point kicks. Nabb scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards in the second quarter, and Giulian ran 6 yards to a score in the third quarter.
Giulian finished with 127 yards on 14 carries. Nabb ran 10 times for 79 yards, and Remi Rodriguez had 44 yards on five carries. Giulian also made nine tackles, and Matt Frame had six.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
