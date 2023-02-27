CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Jada Elston led the way Monday as the Middle Township High School girls basketball team won its first sectional title in 11 years.

Elston, a senior guard, scored a game-high 31 points as the Panthers beat Cinnaminson 57-48 in the South Jersey Group II championship game in front of an energetic home crowd.

The Panthers, ranked ninth in The Press Elite 11, improved to 23-8. Cinnaminson fell to 28-5.

“It feels great to win,” said Elston, a 17-year-old Woodbine resident. “We’ve been preparing for this all year. When they came back on us, we just had to settle down and play our game. We knew it wouldn’t be easy.”

Middle will play Central Jersey champion New Providence, which beat Manasquan 52-30 on Monday. Those teams will meet in a state Group II semifinal game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Central Regional High School in Bayville.

Hannah Cappelletti hit three 3-pointers and scored 11. Mia Elisano added eight. Iyanna Bennett had three, and Riley Odom and CC DiMauro each scored two.

Elston made eight straight foul shots in four trips to the line in the final three minutes.

The Panthers, who played a tough early-season schedule, gave coach John Leahy his second S.J. Group II title and first since 2012.

“It’s been a while since we won it,” Leahy said. “I’m proud of the girls. This is a game we expect to be in. They played well and got it done. It’s great for our school and our community. We had a great crowd and lot of former players and alumni here.”