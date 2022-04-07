 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Middle Township baseball team downs Atlantic City

040222-pac-spt-acbb

On April 1 2022, at the Chelsea Heights baseball field at Annapolis and Filbert ave., Atlantic City High School hosts Pleasantville boys baseball for the season opener.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

Ben Harris and Joseph Jamison sparked the Middle Township High School baseball team to a 21-5 win over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Thursday.

Ben Harris went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Jamison was 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs. Vincent Povio also knocked in three runs for the Panthers, who improved to 2-2. Nick Fonseca struck out six in five innings for the win.

Drew Storr went 3 for 3 for Atlantic City (2-3).

