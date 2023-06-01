CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Middle Township High School boys tennis team earned its seventh straight trip to the South Jersey Group I final Thursday.

Steve Berrodin won his second singles match to help the second-seeded Panthers win 5-0 over third-seeded Pitman in the South Jersey Group I semifinals.

The senior defeated Cole Kelly 6-3, 6-3.

“It feels pretty good,” Berrodin said. “I knew I was going to have a tough match. Cole is a good player. He played (his teammate) Justin (Wen) in three sets earlier in the season. I knew it was going to be tough. I just knew if I came and stuck to the game plan (head) coach (Matt) Gilbert and (assistant Sarah) Bruno gave me that I would be successful.

“But, yeah, it feels really good to make it back to the finals.”

The Panthers captured the championship in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season in 2020 was canceled. Middle lost in the final the last two seasons.

Middle (16-7) also defeated Pitman 4-1 on May 5. The Panthers will travel to top-seeded Haddon Township for the championship Monday. Haddon Township defeated Middle in the finals in 2022.

“It’s basically just a testament to the program on where we have our standards and our high expectations,” Gilbert said. “Hats go off to the guys and the endless hours they put in and the dedication they have to me and the program.”

In first doubles, Will Casterline and Markos Sakoulas defeated Aiden Hausmann and Max Pappalardo 6-0, 6-0. Teammates Tommy Barber and Gabe Queen followed by winning second doubles 6-1, 6-2.

Wen won third singles 6-0, 6-3, clinching the match before Berrodin and first singles player Simon Hardin were done. Hardin defeated Maddox Marker 6-4, 6-1, in a match that took more than two hours. The plan was to keep Hardin on the court as long as possible, and have both doubles win, Gilbert said.

“The doubles are the heart and soul of our team every year,” Gilbert said. “We need to get two points from them. And we have some pretty good singles players this year, so we just had to figure out what (Pitman’s) lineup was going to be. It’s nice everyone came through.”

Hardin said Thursday was one of his shorter matches of the season. He said he was able to win the second set more easily because Middle was up 4-0. Hardin added he hopes to play Maddox next year.

"I'm excited to go back to my third finals in a row," Hardin said."It's no different than last year. I'm there for the team. I'm not there for myself. The mindset is no different. I'm going to get everything back and rally around my team's energy. Keep them at high positivity and high morale."

Lineup changes

Berrodin started the season at first doubles, and he and Casterline won the Cape-Atlantic League doubles championship April 27. Since then, Berrodin moved to second singles, and Sakoulas paired with Casterline at first doubles.

That wasn’t the only change Middle made to its lineup. Wen moved from second to third singles. Sakoulas was at third singles at the start of the season.

“I do like singles,” Berrodin said. “I do miss playing with Willy. That’s my guy. My best friend forever. It stinks having to split up with him, but I feel it makes the lineup stronger.”

Berrodin beat Wen in a challenge match in three sets to move up to second singles. Berrodin wanted to take on a new challenge.

“I just like the competitive spirit everyone has playing at two,” Berrodin said. “I’ve been having a blast there. It’s definitely been a learning experience going through, and I had to make tweaks to my game. But I feel like I’m getting more confident and better as the days go by.”

Berrodin is a leader on the team and a “true champion and has a winner’s heart,” Gilbert said.

“He has definitely made a huge impact since he left the doubles spot and challenged in,” Gilbert said. “It’s pretty remarkable for a doubles player to come up there and do what did. It’s amazing to watch him progress. I wish I had him for another year. Nobody is going to match his intensity on the court. He’s a true competitor.”

Thursday was proof those moves helped. When the Panthers played Pitman last month, both first and second doubles went to third sets. Pitman also won third singles. Middle is 8-3 since changing its lineup.

Berrodin attributed that success to the coaching staff, which also includes Middle girls basketball coach John Leahy. For the final Monday, Berrodin anticipates a battle but trusts his teammates and coaches to get the job done.

“Coach Gilbert every year seems to have a team in the finals, so that just shows a lot. His new players, half his players on his teams don’t even play tennis until their freshman years,” Berrodin said. A lot of props to coach Gilbert.”

Added Gilbert, “I think our chances are good for the next round. We have to work hard this weekend and continue with our journey.”