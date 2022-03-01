Middle tops Pennsauken Tech in S.J. Group II first round: Late Monday roundup

The Middle Township High School boys basketball team beat visiting Pennsauken Tech 47-43 Monday in a South Jersey Group II first-round game.

Michael Zarfati led the sixth-seeded Panthers (17-7) with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Bubba McNeil added 12 points and four rebounds, and Anthony Trombetta had 10 points, six assists and three steals. Jamir McNeil had eight points and six rebounds. Pennsauken Tech, the 11th seed, finished the season 17-8.

(3) Haddonfield 54, (14) Lower Cape May 26: Jacob Bey and Archie Lawler each scored 10 for the Caper Tigers (9-18). Mike Cronin scored six. Bey added four rebounds. Lawler had two steals. For Haddonfield (18-9), Tommy Mooney scored a game-high 22. Matt Leming added 17.

Haddonfield will host sixth-seeded Middle Township at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

(1) Camden 105, (16) Oakcrest 51: D.J. Wagner scored a game-high 30 for Camden (25-2), the top-ranked team in The Press Elite 11. Dasear Haskins and Elijah Perkins each scored 13. No further information was available.

S.J. Group IV first round

(6) Clearview Regional 68, (11) Southern Regional 57: The host Pioneers (19-7) trailed 35-21 at halftime but outscored Southern 47-22 in the second half. Carter Bobbitt led Clearview with 24 points and Anthony Charles had 23. For the Rams (10-13), Jaden Anthony scored 30 points. Tom Menegus and Nick Devane added 10 and nine, respectively.

(5) Shawnee 80, (12) Vineland 43: James Hitchens Jr. scored 15 for the Fighting Clan (17-9). Keeman Carter and Yamere Diggs each scored seven. Jabez DeJesus (six), DJ Clark (four) and Josue Colon and Emmanuel Doivilus (two each) also scored for Vineland.

Andrew Ball scored 25 for the Renegades (21-6). Matt Fish and Zane Bouchard added 16 and 15, respectively.

Atlantic Christian 51, Pilgrim Academy 42: Caleb Vogel led Atlantic Christian with 16 points in the Tri-State Christian Athletic Conference championship game Saturday and was named the MVP. Aaron Glancey added 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Devin Tridente and Noah Gibbs each contributed 10 points. For Pilgrim, conference MVP Connor Storr scored 15 points, and Michael Remline had 11.

Girls basketball

S.J. Group II first round

(3) Middle Township 57, (14) Overbrook 9: Brianna Robinson scored 12 for host Middle. Rylee Morrow had 10. Mia Elisano added seven, C.C. DiMauro had six. The Panthers will host 11th-seeded Collingswood in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

(1) Haddon Heights 54, (16) Oakcrest 28: Marquae Richardson-Muse scored 13 points for top-seeded Haddon Heights (22-5), and Maggie Campbell and Madison Clark had 11 and 10, respectively. For visiting Oakcrest (4-13), Izabella Williamson scored nine. Alexia Bey and Jackie Cooper each added six, and MaNaijah Scott had five.

(5) Toms River North 53, (12) Vineland 34: Skylar Fowlkes and Samantha Jones scored 13 and 10, respectively. Egypt Owens scored four, Madison Fowlkes three. Aaliyah Williams and Destiny Wallace each added two. For Toms River North (18-5), Georgia Pissott scored a game-high 14.

Gloucester County Christian 40, Atlantic Christian 39: Chloe Shields led Gloucester County Christian with 16 points in the TSCAC championship game Saturday. For Atlantic Christian, Maddie DeNick scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds. Paige Noble contributed 10 points and four rebounds, and Evangelina Kim had 10 points and four steals.

