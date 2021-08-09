Middle team has hopes for a solid campaign

Sam Caraballo, who used to be an assistant under Riggitano, coaches the youth program in Dennis Township. Caraballo teaches the younger players the skills and techniques taught at Middle, which prepares the incoming class and readies them for action right away.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That was evident last season because, once the team built chemistry, the Panthers turned the season around, finishing .500 after starting 1-4. This season could be even better now that the younger players, especially the sophomores, have experience.

"It's hard to get a varsity letter as a freshman at any school," Riggitano said. "But we have been fortunate enough to have maybe one or two every year who were able to do that and come in physically ready."

Of the six freshmen who started in 2020, three were on the offensive line. So, having the entire line back is a huge strength, Nabb and Riggitano said.

Both running backs return, including Giulian, which is another strength.

"We are excited about our potential," Riggitano said. "Potential is a great word if you fulfill it. This group has worked very hard this summer, and have a genuine interest in football."