Middle team has hopes for a solid campaign

Brett Nabb is confident.
The Middle Township High School quarterback and defensive back is one of the four seniors on the team.
Despite a young roster, he expects the Panthers to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016 and win a division title for the first time since the 1960s.
"The seniors and all the young guys, we are all excited," said Nabb, 17, of Avalon. "We will see what happens this year, and hopefully it all comes together."
Last season, the Panthers won their last three games with six freshmen starting. Middle expects to improve this season and compete within its division.
Middle coach Frank Riggitano anticipates over 50 players to come out this season, with many coming from the sophomore and freshman classes.
Along with Nabb, senior running back and linebacker David Giulian returns. Riggitano called the duo the team's top players.
Giulian, a two-time, first-team Press All-Star, is one of the top defensive players in the area.
"We are very excited about our numbers and younger players," said Riggitano, noting the depth is very high compared to past years. "A lot of those freshmen from last year are back, and they got great experience."
Sam Caraballo, who used to be an assistant under Riggitano, coaches the youth program in Dennis Township. Caraballo teaches the younger players the skills and techniques taught at Middle, which prepares the incoming class and readies them for action right away.
That was evident last season because, once the team built chemistry, the Panthers turned the season around, finishing .500 after starting 1-4. This season could be even better now that the younger players, especially the sophomores, have experience.
"It's hard to get a varsity letter as a freshman at any school," Riggitano said. "But we have been fortunate enough to have maybe one or two every year who were able to do that and come in physically ready."
Of the six freshmen who started in 2020, three were on the offensive line. So, having the entire line back is a huge strength, Nabb and Riggitano said.
Both running backs return, including Giulian, which is another strength.
"We are excited about our potential," Riggitano said. "Potential is a great word if you fulfill it. This group has worked very hard this summer, and have a genuine interest in football."
Nabb and Giulian have grown up together, playing football on recreational teams since first grade. Giulian lives in Stone Harbor, so the two are the "island boys," Nabb said. Nabb is one of the team's top defensive backs, Riggitano said.
"We are hoping this is the big year we have and put it all together," Nabb said. "It'll mean a lot to me (to win the division/make the playoffs). We want to make a statement to the state and make the playoffs and be a respectable team this year."
Senior offensive lineman Matt Frame and sophomore wide receiver Mike Zarfatti, who was a Press honorable mention as a freshman in 2020, also are expected to make an impact this fall.
Unlike last year due to COVID, teams are able to get together and have a full offseason. Former Cumberland Regional coach and New York Giants player Dwayne Hendricks joins the coaching staff. All that only helps Middle, Riggitano said.
"We are looking forward to competing in our division and being competitive in all our games," Riggitano said. "How quickly our younger kids jell together will also be very important. Our senior leadership from those four seniors (Nabb, Guilian, Frame and Ashton Meltzer) will be excellent, but limited with only four of them. … but there are some younger guys who are stepping up and doing leadership things already."
"Everyone is excited this time of year."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
