The Middle Township High School softball team evened its record at 5-5 with a 3-2 win over visiting Buena Regional on Monday.

Winning pitcher Gabriella Cruz went seven innings and gave up three hits, with five strikeouts and two walks. Cruz also went 2 for 3.

Isabella D'Alonzo was 2 for 3 and scored a run for Middle. Emma Messer was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Lily Vogel was 1 for 4 with a run. Kahlin Schaffer and Olivia Clark each had RBIs. The Panthers trailed 2-0 after three innings, and scored one run in the fourth and two in the fifth.

For Buena (4-5), Anna Sheridan went 1 for 3 with an RBI and Julia Sheridan was 1 for 3 with a run.

OLMA 2, Ocean City 0: Samantha Mazzone hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Villagers beat the Red Raiders. Winning pitcher Emma Douglas gave up two hits, walked three and struck out 17 in eight innings. For Ocean City, Carly Hennis and Anna McCabe each singled. Brooke Douglas struck out 13 in 7 1/3 innings.

Millville 12, Hammonton 10: The Thunderbolts rallied with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Blue Devils. Kendall Masur and Isabella Musey each homered for Millville (7-6). Masur scored twice, drove in four runs and finished 2 for 5. Musey went 1 for 3, walked and drove in two. Brooke Joslin and Gabriella Jacquet both scored twice. Alyssa Magazu got the win with five innings of relief. She gave up three hits, three runs and struck out five. For Hammonton (4-8), Alexa Panagopoylos homered, walked, scored two and drove in two. Lauren Potter went 3 for 4 with a walk, scored one and knocked in two. Ava Divello and Jadyn Barker scored two runs apiece.

ACIT 9, Atlantic City 4: Sophia Philippou singled, tripled and knocked in three runs for the Red Hawks (6-4). Gianna Gonzalez, Samantha Passalaqua, Mia Sarni and Maise Matuska also had two hits apiece. Gonzales and Passalaqua both scored twice. Sarni pitched a complete game. She gave up four hits, walked five and struck out 10. For the Vikings (1-5), Yeannelly Sosa doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs. Kayla Barrie, who took the loss, struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Washington Township 7, Wildwood Catholic 0: Alexis Palombi went 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for host Washington Township (5-7) ,and Brooke Cavanaugh was 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Winning pitcher Gia Henhaffer gave up two hits, struck out five and walked three. Sienna Sawyer and losing pitcher Rebecca Cessna had a hit for the Crusaders (1-6).

Oakcrest 18, Pleasantville 0: Oakcrest's Skylar Sukovich pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit batter. Sukovich also went 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs and an RBI. Madison Pell was 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, two runs and six RBIs. Carly Angelo went 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Trinity Brown was 3 for 4 with two runs. The visiting Falcons improved to 5-2 and Greyhounds fell to 1-6.

Atlantic Christian 23, Kings Christian 1: Winning pitcher Ava Nixon struck out nine in five innings. She also went 3 for 3 with a grand slam, a three-run homer and a double. Evangelina Kim went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and Ali Lushina was 2 for 3. The host Cougars upped their season mark to 5-0.

Williamstown 14, Absegami 4: Williamstown scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to win on the 10-run rule. Mia Owens went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs for Williamstown (4-6). Samantha LaPorta was 2 for 4 with a double. Winning pitcher Marissa Whitelaw gave up seven hits, struck out 10 and walked one.

Alyssa Bailey went 3 for 3 with a homer, a double, two runs and three RBIs for Absegami (5-3). Sarah Czeslaw was 1 for 3 with a double and two runs.

Pinelands 4, Manchester 3: The host Wildcats improved to 6-4. Manchester dropped to 6-5. No further information was provided.