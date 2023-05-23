Carmen O'Hara scored four goals to lead the Middle Township High School girls lacrosse team to a 10-9 victory over Haddon Township in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Hailie Seitz scored three for the Panthers (8-8). Eliza Billingham added four assists. Hailie Seitz scored three, and Maddyn McAnaney scored two. Abbie Teefy contributed five draw controls to go with one goal and an assist. Olivia Rodgers made eight saves.

Amelia Tomashek scored three for Haddon Township (12-6). Sage Looram added three assists, and Nora Bradley made 13 saves.

Egg Harbor Twp. 17, Oakcrest 3: Jossalyn Gagnon scored three to go with sox ground balls and an assist for the Eagles (3-15).

Skyler Wood scored four. Taylor Lear contributed two goals and two assists. Angelina Petracci scored three and added an assist. Jessie Chishko scored twice and added an assist. Samantha Swisher scored twice. Alejandra Arboleda added two assists, and Paige Pacquing scored once. Suhayla Johnson-Ramirez made eight saves.

Addison Maulone, Lauren Haye and Abagale Ranger scored for Oakcrest (1-14). Fatima Sougoufara made 15 saves.

Boys lacrosse

Cedar Creek 13, Oakcrest 2: Sean Ralston scored six for the Pirates (9-7).

Evan Scholder added five assists and two goals. Robby Cote scored twice, and Jason Bishop added two assists and scored once. Jake Hardiman and Justin Assink each scored once. Bryan Dougherty made 18 saves.

Edward Silipena and Jayden Williams scored for the Falcons (4-10). Marek Guerrier won 10 of 14 faceoffs and added 10 ground balls. William Will added 10 ground balls, and Cole Sanders contributed seven. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 17 saves.